WATCH: Deputy mayor chokeslams wrestler who blamed Swaffham for defeaT

A deputy mayor decided to take matters into his own hands after a wrestler "bad-mouthed" his hometown.

Swaffham deputy mayor, Keith Sandle, was watching a WAW Wrestling event at Nicholas Hamond Academy on Saturday, September 28, when Ricky Knight Jr defeated Nemesis by pinfall.

Incensed by his loss, Nemesis took to the microphone to call the fight "a disgrace - just like Swaffham".

Gesturing towards Mr Sandle, he then asked: "What chance does Swaffham have when it's run by dipsticks like that?".

That was the final straw for Mr Sandle, who removed his mayoral chains and climbed inside the ring.

Attempting to catch his challenger off guard, Nemesis swung a violent punch but Mr Sandle - eager to stand up for his town - was ready and blocked the attack.

He then went on the offensive himself, grabbing Nemesis and lifting him into the air with ease before chokeslamming him to the floor.

With the heavyweight out cold and on his back, Mr Sandle pinned him to the floor as the referee made the count.

And the deputy mayor had a few choice words for his stricken opponent.

"What were you saying about Swaffham? Now do up your trousers and get your little bald head out of the best town in Norfolk."