Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Deputy mayor chokeslams wrestler who blamed Swaffham for defeaT

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 October 2019

Deputy mayor Keith Sandle chokeslammed Nemesis to the canvas after he blamed his WAW Wrestling defeat on Swaffham. Picture: WAW Wrestling

Deputy mayor Keith Sandle chokeslammed Nemesis to the canvas after he blamed his WAW Wrestling defeat on Swaffham. Picture: WAW Wrestling

Archant

A deputy mayor decided to take matters into his own hands after a wrestler "bad-mouthed" his hometown.

Nemesis blamed Swaffham for his defeat at a WAW Wrestling event. Picture: WAW WrestlingNemesis blamed Swaffham for his defeat at a WAW Wrestling event. Picture: WAW Wrestling

Swaffham deputy mayor, Keith Sandle, was watching a WAW Wrestling event at Nicholas Hamond Academy on Saturday, September 28, when Ricky Knight Jr defeated Nemesis by pinfall.

Incensed by his loss, Nemesis took to the microphone to call the fight "a disgrace - just like Swaffham".

Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle took matters into his own hands at a recent WAW Wrestling event. Picture: ArchantSwaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle took matters into his own hands at a recent WAW Wrestling event. Picture: Archant

Gesturing towards Mr Sandle, he then asked: "What chance does Swaffham have when it's run by dipsticks like that?".

That was the final straw for Mr Sandle, who removed his mayoral chains and climbed inside the ring.

Deputy mayor Keith Sandle climbed into the ring after Nemesis Deputy mayor Keith Sandle climbed into the ring after Nemesis "bad-mouthed" Swaffham. Picture: WAW Wrestling

Attempting to catch his challenger off guard, Nemesis swung a violent punch but Mr Sandle - eager to stand up for his town - was ready and blocked the attack.

He then went on the offensive himself, grabbing Nemesis and lifting him into the air with ease before chokeslamming him to the floor.

Swaffham's deputy mayor Keith Sandle told Nemesis to Swaffham's deputy mayor Keith Sandle told Nemesis to "get out of the best town in Norfolk.” Picture: WAW Wrestling

With the heavyweight out cold and on his back, Mr Sandle pinned him to the floor as the referee made the count.

And the deputy mayor had a few choice words for his stricken opponent.

"What were you saying about Swaffham? Now do up your trousers and get your little bald head out of the best town in Norfolk."

Most Read

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Dereham business counting the costs of devastating blaze

A fire at Randells Garden Machinery off Shipdham Road in Toftwood, Dereham, has left one person injured. Picture: Archant

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Dereham business counting the costs of devastating blaze

A fire at Randells Garden Machinery off Shipdham Road in Toftwood, Dereham, has left one person injured. Picture: Archant

‘Don’t be tricked’: Elderly woman loses £5,000 in flu jab scam

Senior Woman Giving Credit Card Details On The Phone / cold call / pension fraud scam fraudster rip-off

Matchday live: Full coverage of King’s Lynn Town v Chester

King's Lynn Town face Chester Picture: Chris Lakey

WATCH: Deputy mayor chokeslams wrestler who blamed Swaffham for defeaT

Deputy mayor Keith Sandle chokeslammed Nemesis to the canvas after he blamed his WAW Wrestling defeat on Swaffham. Picture: WAW Wrestling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists