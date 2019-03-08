Should this design become town's first coat of arms?
PUBLISHED: 15:45 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 21 October 2019
Archant
A historian hopes Swaffham will adopt his design as its first official emblem.
Rod Chapman has brought together fascinating facets of Swaffham's rich heritage to create an original coat of arms for the town.
The 75-year-old, who is a member of Norfolk Heraldry Society, drew upon extensive local knowledge to design a crest heralding a host of historical figures and events.
Currently, the town's most recognised symbol is the Pedlar of Swaffham who, according to a folktale, sought his fortune by following a dream which told him to journey from Swaffham to London Bridge.
The pedlar now adorns the town sign and can be found in several other locations, but Mr Chapman believes so much more about Swaffham warrants further acknowledgement.
"Some towns in Norfolk have proper heraldry, but many - Swaffham being one - do not," said Mr Chapman, who lives in North Elmham. "At the moment it widely uses the pedlar, but it doesn't have an official coat of arms.
"Swaffham has a lot of history people don't know about and I wanted to incorporate other famous people and symbols that make the town what it is."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Chapman's creation includes the famous pedlar on and atop the shield, while the anchor is a nod to esteemed Admiral of the Fleet Sir Arthur Knyvet Wilson, who was born and died in Swaffham.
The black chevron represents the pyramids of Egypt, adored by former Swaffham resident Howard Carter on his way to discovering Tutankhamun's tomb.
Finally, the three black lions stem from the Duchy of Swabia, the medieval German region from which Swaffham takes its name.
Having been brought to life by Swaffham-based painter, Julia Willis, the design has been sent to Swaffham Town Council for initial consideration.
Across the town, people including 75-year-old Dorothy Starling have been torn over the emblem.
"I like it but I think the pedlar should be removed from the shield," said Mrs Starling. "He looks brilliant on the top but maybe the shield could include something related to our wonderful church."
David Savage, from nearby Castle Acre, added: "It's striking and looks good in its simplicity, but the link to pyramids is a bit vague.
"The whole thing would need explaining, because the only thing that would stand out to people is the pedlar."