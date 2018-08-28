Search

Swaffham set to hold Christmas market before lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 16:58 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:58 26 November 2018

The Buttercross in Swaffham. PHOTO: Matthew Usher

A Christmas market is set to be held in Swaffham on Sunday before the Christmas lights are switched on.

Clothes, jewellery, wood crafts and a range of food among other things will be on offer in Swaffham Market Place from noon until 6pm.

The Thursford organ will be playing next to the funfair with rides for children and for adults there’s the chance to win £200 in the raffle to help with the Christmas shopping.

Santa will also be in his grotto at the assembly rooms from 1pm, with his reindeer resting up in Plowright Place.

Mayor Colin Houghton said: “We are thrilled that the Buttercross will be open for the day and the Market Place is back to it’s best.

“We hope that everyone will come into town on the day to enjoy a great start to the festive season.”

The Timescape Singers, the Fakenham Town Band and the Oasis Church Band and Singers will all be based on the Buttercross helping to add to the festive mood.

The Christmas lights will then be switched on at 5pm, with the stalls and entertainment continuing until 6pm.

