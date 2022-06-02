The Swaffham Ecotricity Turbine, which stands at over 100 metres tall, has been illuminated in royal purple and flaming red, making it the tallest Jubilee beacon in East Anglia - Credit: Breckland Council

As hundreds of beacons are lit up to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee one Norfolk town has the bragging rights of being the tallest in the region.

The Swaffham Ecotricity Turbine, which stands at over 100 metres tall, has been illuminated in royal purple and flaming red, making it the tallest Jubilee beacon in East Anglia lit up in honour of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

The iconic turbine was lit up, and visible for miles around, with powerful coloured lighting by Breckland Council, as part of its tribute to The Queen.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland, said: "We are delighted to have transformed this iconic structure into the tallest beacon in East Anglia.

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family have a long association with Norfolk and Breckland, therefore we are thrilled to play our part in this national celebration and to thank her for her wonderful 70 years of service and dedication to our country."

The turbine, designed by Sir Norman Foster, the same architect who designed the new Wembley, stands at over 100 metres tall to the tip of its blades and helps power 1,000 homes.

Breckland leader, Sam Chapman-Allen - Credit: Archant

The beacon illumination is just part of a package of events and schemes, developed by Breckland Council, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The district council is launching a £10,000 educational bursary for local students, while £12,000 has been distributed to help local Breckland communities mark the Jubilee with special events, sports events and picnics.

Breckland Council has also planted over 700 trees in Attleborough and Watton as part of The Queen's Green Canopy project and is currently running a high street jubilee discovery trail in its five market towns.

Drones have also been used to capture images and videos across Breckland, capturing iconic light show images featuring the Jubilee logo, which will help record this once in a lifetime celebration.

Dereham itself is preparing for a bumper timetable of events taking place across the four day weekend, with the weekend’s finale set to be an array of street parties taking place across the area.