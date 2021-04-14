News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
People without Covid symptoms urged to use new walk-in test site

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:58 AM April 14, 2021    Updated: 1:13 PM April 14, 2021
People in a market town have been urged to use a new Covid testing site, where you can get your results in just 30 minutes.

People in Swaffham are being encouraged to come forward for symptom-free testing, which will be held in the Assembly Rooms from Monday, April 19.

The testing, which is being provided by Breckland Council and Norfolk County Council's public health team, is hoping to stop the spread of coronavirus as lockdown eases around the country.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said around one in three people who are infected with Covid-19 have no symptoms so could be spreading the disease without knowing it, which is why being tested is vital.

Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council’s leader, said: “These tests can help identify people who have covid but no symptoms, ensuring they avoid spreading it to their friends, loved ones and within their communities.

"As people can just walk up to the testing site, I hope residents in and around Swaffham will make the most of the opportunity to access a test.”

The programme has already been offered in other parts of the county, including King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth, and Norwich.

People without Covid-19 symptoms can simply drop into the centre and receive their lateral flow test as part of the asymptomatic programme.

The test will give residents their results after 30 minutes of completing it.

Anybody who does have symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste – should instead book a test via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Location and opening times:

Swaffham Assembly Rooms, Market Place, PE37 7AB

Monday, April 19: 8am to 4pm

Tuesday, April 20: 8am to 4pm

Wednesday, April 21: 8am to 4pm

Thursday April 22: 8am to 4pm

Friday, April 23: No testing

Saturday, April 24 : 8am to 4pm

