Men's streetwear store ready to relaunch as lockdown lifts

Published: 6:00 AM March 7, 2021

Holly Harradine is the owner of SW1 Streetware in Thetford. - Credit: Holly Harradine

A men's streetwear store is gearing up to reopen on April 12, after a "challenging" start for the new business during lockdown.

SW1 Streetwear, a “trendy” clothing store aimed at young men on Whitehart Street, in Thetford, opened on November 1 last year but less than a week after its launch, the business was forced to shut.

After closing, reopening, and closing again as the third national lockdown hit in December, owner Holly Harradine said it wasn’t the start they were hoping for.

SW1 Streetware is a new clothing stored aimed at young men in Thetford. - Credit: Holly Harradine

Since November the business has only been officially open for six weeks.

The 27-year-old, from Kent, said: “An opportunity came up to open a small shop in the community and as a family we thought it would be a great idea to start a business.

You may also want to watch:

“From there we brainstormed and came up with the idea for men's street wear.

“I have brothers and when they come to the area, they always say there is nothing for young guys clothing wise, so it was a great opportunity to bring something different to Thetford.

SW1 Streetware is a new clothing stored aimed at young men in Thetford. - Credit: Holly Harradine

“We opened in November but only for five days because lockdown came in, and we weren't even open a full week.

“Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic has had its challenges.

“But the local business grants have helped a lot. If we didn’t have that, we definitely wouldn’t have been able to reopen.”

As the government announced plans to lift restrictions including the reopening on non-essential shops on April 12, Ms Harradine said they are ready to get back to business, and really show what they have to offer.

SW1 Streetware is a new clothing stored aimed at young men in Thetford. - Credit: Holly Harradine

She added: “It has been difficult but it has also give us time to develop and think of new ideas.

“I believe SW1 brings a youthful vibe for the younger community in Thetford. To have a local store with trendy street wear clothing and accessories.

“Long term I would also love to sell women’s clothes and start our own clothing line. But right now, it would be great to just stay open and get through the pandemic.

"We can't wait to open again following government guidelines."

Holly Harradine is the owner of SW1 Streetware - a new clothing stored aimed at young men in Thetford. - Credit: Holly Harradine



