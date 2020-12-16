News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The show will go on: School stages alfresco nativity performance

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:52 PM December 16, 2020   
Cast members in Sutton Infant School's Born in Barn nativity.

A north Norfolk primary school has adapted to coronavirus restrictions and put on a nativity play with a difference.

Youngsters and staff at Sutton Infant School, in Laxfield Road, Sutton, haven't let coronavirus restrictions stand in the way of their nativity play. To comply with rules and to keep everyone safe the school has taken its play outside in a performance delivered 'concert style'.

The whole cast of year 1 and 2's Born in a barn at Sutton Infant School.

The school put two shows, with Years 1 and 2 joining forces to present Born in a Barn, which saw the cockerel and the owl tell the Christmas story while youngsters in reception put on a performance of 'Our First Nativity'. 

Spectators were invited to bring a camping chair, a flask of something warm and were seated two-metres apart.

Cast members of Sutton Infant School's Born in a Barn.

Abby Blake, Year 1 teacher, said: "Year 1 and 2 have been working exceptionally hard to learn their lines, song words and stage positionings in order to deliver a truly wonderful and magical performance this year."

