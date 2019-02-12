Emergency services respond to second building fire

Emergency services have responded to a second building fire in Norfolk - just hours apart.

Firefighters from Stalham, Mundesley and Martham were called to a blaze at The Street in Sutton shortly after 7pm on Monday.

Less than three hours earlier, crews from Harleston and Diss responded to a fire at a house on Norwich Road in Dickleburgh at about 4.45pm.

A fire service spokesman said the Sutton blaze was linked to a “domestic building”.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The incident was declared over at 7.30pm.

Sutton is located within the Norfolk Broads, south of Stalham.