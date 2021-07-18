Teens put on pop-up event to show off pond restoration work

Published: 8:34 AM July 18, 2021

From left, Victoria Taylor, education and outreach coordinator, Tigan Howard, volunteer, Anya Bond, volunteer, and Grace Durbin. performing arts tutor, from The Garage at the pop-up event. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Youngsters and their families turned out for a community event to show off their work to clean up a pond near Norwich.

Children aged 12-16 from Taverham who are part of The Garage Trust's Community Ambassadors Programme (CAP) worked with the Broads Authority to spruce up the Suter Drive pond in Thorpe Marriott.

A pop-up event was held there on Saturday to show off the results of their work, with activities and refreshments for families to enjoy.

The newly-restored pond off Suter Drive in Thorpe Marriott. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Broads Authority education officer Nick Sanderson said: "It's a great privilege to be working with such a motivated and enthusiastic group of young people who, despite the constraints of lockdown, have proved themselves to be real self-starters."

The clean-up was paid for by funds raised by 14-year-old Anya Bond and other CAP members after a sponsored 26-mile walk during lockdown.

It helped pay for tools and plants, while money raised also went towards putting on the public event.

The Cider family enjoying the pop-up event at the newly-restored pond off Suters Drive in Thorpe Marriott. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Miss Bond, who has been involved with the programme for around a year, said: "I gave it a go because I was looking into joining more clubs and I’d never been part of a social group like this. I thought it would be a lovely opportunity to get involved in.

"I really look forward to our Tuesday evening Zooms and all aspects of what CAP has to offer – the social side, our project planning and our shared passion for improving our local and global environment.

"I very much enjoyed my 26-miles (roughly the length of Marriott’s Way) of walking and running over the Easter break and it felt really good to know of the great cause behind it. I did almost all of my walking from home with my family and my friends."

Nick Sanderson (left), education officer at Broads Authority, and Kitty Sanderson showing Oliver Snell some insects at the pop-up event at the newly-restored pond off Suter Drive in Thorpe Marriott. - Credit: Danielle Booden

While out on her fundraising challenge, Miss Bond also did a litter pick on the beach with her father which saw them pick up four bags of plastic and lots of discarded fishing equipment.

"Dad had heard about others litter picking along the coast at various beaches and we decided to do our bit too," she added.

Performing arts tutor Grace Durbin, part of the CAP team, said: "They are so enthusiastic and passionate that the small number of them makes up for not having loads of people on the programme.

The newly-restored pond off Suter Drive in Thorpe Marriott. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“They are extremely passionate about making their area a better place."

The newly-restored pond off Suters Drive in Thorpe Marriott. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Oliver Snell enjoying an ice cream at the pop up event at the newly-restored pond off Suter Drive in Thorpe Marriott. - Credit: Danielle Booden



