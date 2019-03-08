Police called to suspicious package at UEA - but it turns out to be a deep fat fryer

A First bus. Picture: Edward Starr Edward Starr Photographer

Police were called to reports of a suspicious package at a Norwich university - but it later turned out to be a deep fat fryer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police confirmed they were called to Chancellors Drive on campus at about 8.30am on Thursday morning.

There had been reports that a suspicious package had been left on a number 25 First bus at the university.

But investigation revealed that the item was in fact a Tefal deep fat fryer.

During the incident, vehicles and pedestrians were kept away from the bus, with the Bluebell Road entrance to the university closed.

Members of the university’s security team were also on scene.

The road had reopened by 9.20am.