Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police called to suspicious package at UEA - but it turns out to be a deep fat fryer

PUBLISHED: 11:53 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 21 March 2019

A First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

A First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

Edward Starr Photographer

Police were called to reports of a suspicious package at a Norwich university - but it later turned out to be a deep fat fryer.

Police confirmed they were called to Chancellors Drive on campus at about 8.30am on Thursday morning.

There had been reports that a suspicious package had been left on a number 25 First bus at the university.

But investigation revealed that the item was in fact a Tefal deep fat fryer.

During the incident, vehicles and pedestrians were kept away from the bus, with the Bluebell Road entrance to the university closed.

Members of the university’s security team were also on scene.

The road had reopened by 9.20am.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Man in 30s arrested after police pursuit which saw housing estate blocked off

An incident on Verbena Road in Cringleford. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Huge question mark over Anglia Square revamp after government decides to intervene on decision

Plans for the 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Police called to suspicious package at UEA - but it turns out to be a deep fat fryer

A First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries touted with Greek international

Norwich City have been linked with Olympiacos' Greek international Giorgos Masouras Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich named among top 10 places to live in UK

Norwich has been voted one of the best cities to live in the UK. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists