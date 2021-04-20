'Suspicious package' turns out to be hidden treasure chest

Published: 4:10 PM April 20, 2021

Police were called at 1pm on Sunday, April 18 over a 'suspicious package' hidden on Shoemakers lane in Swaffham by a member of the public. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police were called to reports of a suspicious package in a Norfolk town - which turned out to be hidden treasure.

After a report by a member of the public, Swaffham BEAT Manager PC Oliver Button headed straight to the scene on Shoemakers Lane in the town and found the package.

Oliver Button, 32, started as Swaffham's new beat manager this week - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

It was later determined the package was safe and police determined it was a geocache.

Another shift for #Swaffham BM #PcButton & so far today's calls have included a report of a suspicious hidden package...location attended & package found. Turned out to be a geocache which was duly put back in situ with a suitable update...#NotAlwaysCrime#PC898 pic.twitter.com/quzePQjjqI — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) April 18, 2021

Geocaching is an activity similar to a scavenger hunt where people use a GPS and explore the community looking for hidden containers or items that have collectibles, toys, and trinkets inside.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: "We would always urge the public to report anything they feel is suspicious or out of place to us but in this case, we are pleased to be able to advise that this was all above board and there was no requirement to put in place any form of cordon."

The note left by PC Button from Swaffham Police Station - Credit: Norfolk Police

In keeping with the ethos of geocaching and in the spirit of community policing, PC Button removed one of the plastic coins as a keepsake and replaced it with one of his business cards, and left a note.

The handwritten note read: "PC 334 Button from Swaffham Police Station. This was reported as a suspicious package! Have Fun! (By the way, I took a gold coin for my desk)"

- In the spirit of geocaching, the exact location of the package has not been disclosed.