'Suspicious package' turns out to be hidden treasure chest
Police were called to reports of a suspicious package in a Norfolk town - which turned out to be hidden treasure.
After a report by a member of the public, Swaffham BEAT Manager PC Oliver Button headed straight to the scene on Shoemakers Lane in the town and found the package.
It was later determined the package was safe and police determined it was a geocache.
Geocaching is an activity similar to a scavenger hunt where people use a GPS and explore the community looking for hidden containers or items that have collectibles, toys, and trinkets inside.
A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: "We would always urge the public to report anything they feel is suspicious or out of place to us but in this case, we are pleased to be able to advise that this was all above board and there was no requirement to put in place any form of cordon."
In keeping with the ethos of geocaching and in the spirit of community policing, PC Button removed one of the plastic coins as a keepsake and replaced it with one of his business cards, and left a note.
The handwritten note read: "PC 334 Button from Swaffham Police Station. This was reported as a suspicious package! Have Fun! (By the way, I took a gold coin for my desk)"
- In the spirit of geocaching, the exact location of the package has not been disclosed.