Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed
PUBLISHED: 07:22 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:22 22 March 2019
A “suspicious package” delivered to a Norfolk police station was not an explosive device, police have said.
The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
The bomb disposal unit were called after the package was handed in by a member of the public at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre on Thursday afternoon.
A cordon was also put in place around the centre.
But following further enquiries Norfolk police has confirmed that the item, found in a field in Hainford, north of Norwich, was a tracking device.