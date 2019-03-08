Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

Police have been investigating a "suspicious package" that was delivered to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre. Picture: Archant

A “suspicious package” delivered to a Norfolk police station was not an explosive device, police have said.

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The bomb disposal unit were called after the package was handed in by a member of the public at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre on Thursday afternoon.

A cordon was also put in place around the centre.

But following further enquiries Norfolk police has confirmed that the item, found in a field in Hainford, north of Norwich, was a tracking device.