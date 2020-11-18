Man arrested on suspicion of arson following flat fire

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a flat fire at a property in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man has been arrested as a flat fire is being treated as suspicious by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three fire crews, police and the East of England Ambulance Service all responded following reports of a flat fire at a property on Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft on Tuesday, November 17 with “persons reported”.

Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station, a crew from North Lowestoft fire station spent just over 30 minutes tackling the blaze in a ground-floor flat.

With “all persons accounted for” and “no one found to be inside the flat”, officers began inquiries “to establish the circumstances” behind the blaze.

A police spokesman said: “A flat fire in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft on Tuesday is being treated as suspicious by police.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of arson and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he currently remains.”