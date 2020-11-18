Man arrested on suspicion of arson following flat fire
PUBLISHED: 15:34 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 18 November 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested as a flat fire is being treated as suspicious by police.
Three fire crews, police and the East of England Ambulance Service all responded following reports of a flat fire at a property on Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft on Tuesday, November 17 with “persons reported”.
Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station, a crew from North Lowestoft fire station spent just over 30 minutes tackling the blaze in a ground-floor flat.
With “all persons accounted for” and “no one found to be inside the flat”, officers began inquiries “to establish the circumstances” behind the blaze.
A police spokesman said: “A flat fire in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft on Tuesday is being treated as suspicious by police.
“A 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of arson and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he currently remains.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.