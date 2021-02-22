News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suspected stolen car on fire after crash into ditch

Published: 7:30 AM February 22, 2021    Updated: 9:13 AM February 22, 2021
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Fire crews were called to Stradsett at 5.23am after a vehicle caught on fire - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

A suspected stolen car was on fire after crashing into a ditch in west Norfolk. 

Emergency services received a call at 5.23am on Monday to attend an accident on the A1122 at Stradsett. 

Crews from Downham Market and King's Lynn went to put out a car fire, while the road was closed by police. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "The car was in a ditch and no one was inside the vehicle. It is believed the vehicle, a Peugeot 208, was stolen and enquiries are ongoing."

Fire crews were at the scene for about half an hour and the road was reopened at 6.20am.

