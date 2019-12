Suspected drink-driver who hit two parked cars arrested

A motorist who hit two parked vehicles has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

My team have just arrested a driver on suspicion of #DrinkDriving after they have hit 2 parked vehicles on Hall Rd #Norwich



Now en route to custody to provide an evidential specimen #DriveForLife #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/GBYuozPwIG — Sgt Chris Harris (@SgtChrisHarris) December 27, 2019

Officers have taken a driver who hit the two vehicles which were parked on Hall Road, in Norwich, into police custody.

The incident occurred shortly before 9.45pm on Friday, December 26. Sergeant Chris Harris, with Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT), tweeted: "My team have just arrested a driver on suspicion of drink-driving after they have hit two parked vehicles on Hall Road, Norwich."

He added: "Now en-route to custody to provide an evidential specimen #DriveForLife #Fatal4."