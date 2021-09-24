Neighbour shopped 75-year-old woman for drink driving for the third time

Published: 11:40 AM September 24, 2021

The case was heard at King's Lynn magistrates court - Credit: Chris Bishop

A 75-year-old woman has admitted drink-driving while banned from the roads.

Susan Wicks, who had two previous excess alcohol convictions, was shopped to police by a neighbour in the presence of Wicks’ husband.

The offence occurred at her previous home in Lynn Road, West Rudham, on March 27, 2021.

Wicks had previously pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance but had denied the drink-driving charge.

She changed her plea during a hearing at King's Lynn Magistrates’ court.

Prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah said Wicks had had an argument with her husband, who left and went to a neighbour’s.

“Both the husband and neighbour witnessed her drive out of the driveway and on to the road. She had been disqualified previously and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

“The neighbour called police,” added Miss Afful-Mensah.

Officers located the Nissan X-Trail in a layby and found Wicks at home.

She was arrested and gave a reading of 179 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

In interview, she admitted pulling out of the driveway and into a layby.

“She disputed that was a road but has pleaded guilty today,” said Miss Afful-Mensah.

The court was told that Wicks, of Collins Lane, Heacham, had still been disqualified from a four-year ban imposed in 2017. She had had a previous drink-drive disqualification in 2013.

In mitigation, Alison Muir said her client was going to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

“This will serve to assist and support her in keeping her away from alcohol and keeping her safe, in my submission,” added Miss Muir.

The case was adjourned to November 2 for preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Magistrates imposed an interim driving ban on Wicks and granted her unconditional bail.