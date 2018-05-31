Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

A woman has been jailed for fraudulently exchanging items in Marks and Spencer.

Susan Shinn, of Green Drive, in Lowestoft, was arrested on Wednesday, December 4 after a number of incidents around the town.

The 53-year-old was questioned and charged at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court the following day (Thursday, December 5).

Shinn damaged a number of items in Dunelm, as well as fraudulently exchanging items in Marks and Spencer, on Sunday, November 17.

She returned to London Road North on December 4, where she stole food from Marks and Spencer and assaulted a police officer.

Shinn pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, theft, fraud and criminal damage, and was jailed for six weeks.