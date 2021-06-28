A Grand Week By the Sea: How to recreate Susan Calman's Great Yarmouth trip

Published: 6:32 PM June 28, 2021

Susan Calman and Joe Pasquale on the beach at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: IWC Media All Rights Reserved

Two familiar faces will be showcasing some of the attractions Great Yarmouth has to offer on national TV tonight.

Susan Calman's Grand Week By the Sea kicks off at 8pm on Channel 5, showing highlights from the Scottish comic's trip to the Norfolk coastal town.

She was joined by Joe Pasquale as she sampled some of the town's many attractions in the first of a five-part series.

Here's how you can enjoy your very own bucket list of Great Yarmouth attractions – just how Susan did it:

Hippodrome Circus

The Hippodrome Circus' Circus and Water Spectacular in 2015. - Credit: James Bass

In the show, Susan dons her cossie for a spot of synchronised swimming at the famous St George's Road venue.

Any you can watch some splashing action of your own from next week, as the Hippodrome's Summer Circus and Water Spectacular gets under way.

Starting on July 7 and running until September 19, the show promises "the world's greatest circus acts alongside hilarious hosts Jack Jay and Johnny Mac".

Pleasure Beach

Pleasure Beach has reopened to the public. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A long-time family favourite, the attractions at Pleasure Beach have been inviting families from across the country for more than a century.

Susan spent time riding the roller coaster during her visit, and you have until the end of October if you want to do the same this year.

And if you visit on a Saturday evening between July 31 and August 28, you'll experience the first-of-its-kind Coaster Cabana event including live DJ sets, pop-up cocktail bars and tropical dancers.

Docwras Rock Shop

Great Yarmouth rock makers Docwras. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The Regent Road favourite is a must-visit for anyone visiting the seaside at Great Yarmouth.

Susan stopped by to try her hand at rolling rock, but there are plenty of other sweet treats to sink your teeth into at Docwras.

Before you leave Yarmouth, make sure to stop by for a sticky souvenir.

Venetian Waterways

The grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Susan enjoyed a sedate stroll around the historic Yarmouth attraction on her visit – but not so long ago it was looking like that might not have been possible.

It was run-down and disused for a long time, until a £2.7m renovation was approved and carried out to restore the Venetian Waterways to their former glory.

The waterways and boating lake are now award-winning attractions, and offer a historic spin to any Great Yarmouth trip.

Merrivale Model Village

The Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth has a host of different scenes. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The show also features one of the town's quirkier attractions, when Susan stops by the model village.

The displays might be small but the village itself isn't – it stretches for more than an acre and features a busy town centre, village inn, farm, travelling fair, sports stadium, zoo and beach.

It's a sight to behold in the summer sunshine.