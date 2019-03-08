Search

Record sum raised in winter appeal helps hundreds of vulnerable families and homeless people

PUBLISHED: 14:20 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 11 March 2019

Through Surviving Winter, Norfolk foodbanks have issued 202 fuel vouchers, helping 302 adults and 200 children. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Through Surviving Winter, Norfolk foodbanks have issued 202 fuel vouchers, helping 302 adults and 200 children. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A record-breaking number of donations to a winter appeal has helped hundreds of families and individuals in need during the colder months.

The Surviving Winter campaign is run by the Norfolk Community Foundation and backed by the EDP and Norwich Evening NewsThe Surviving Winter campaign is run by the Norfolk Community Foundation and backed by the EDP and Norwich Evening News

The Surviving Winter appeal, run by Norfolk community Foundation and backed by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, tackles winter poverty and isolation in Norfolk by providing essential support to some of the most vulnerable in our community, including the elderly, the poor and the homeless.

The appeal has raised almost £124,000 so far – the most the appeal has ever raised by more than £68,500.

Norfolk Community Foundation chief executive Claire Cullen said: “The Surviving Winter appeal symbolises what Norfolk Community Foundation is all about - people clubbing together to make a difference to those who are struggling in Norfolk.”

Some £11,370 has been provided to 58 households to help them with the cost of fuel, or contributions towards boiler replacements and fuel debt.

Frances and Dave Bushnell, comfortable and warm at their home at Drayton, after getting payments from the Surviving Winter campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFrances and Dave Bushnell, comfortable and warm at their home at Drayton, after getting payments from the Surviving Winter campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Across Norfolk, foodbanks have issued 202 fuel vouchers, helping 302 adults and 200 children. In addition, £3,500 worth of winter packs have been distributed to those in need which included socks, gloves and hats.

Around 14 homeless people have been helped through St Martins’ Street Break scheme - nine have settled into appropriate accommodation and five are still being housed using the fund while they await a suitable offer of accommodation.

Funds went towards Age UK Norfolk’s telephone befriending service, which offers 200 people aged 60 and over companionship by phone with a local volunteer.

In addition, 19 grants worth more than £63,000 have been distributed to other local organisations to support their work with vulnerable groups on the frontline. These include charities supporting people with learning disabilities, deprived communities and isolated older people through the cold winter months.

Maria Pratt of St Martins Housing, which has received funds from Surviving Winter. . Picture: ANTONY KELLYMaria Pratt of St Martins Housing, which has received funds from Surviving Winter. . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Donations are still being accepted for the appeal via Surviving Winter website at: www.norfolkfoundation.com/news-events/launch-of-the-surviving-winter-appeal.

This year’s Surviving Winter appeal could not have helped so many people without the support of the local community. Norfolk Community Foundation, the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News would like to thank everyone who has supported and donated to Surviving Winter.

