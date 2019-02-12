How Surviving Winter is providing vital support to the homeless and those with learning disabilities in Norfolk

A winter appeal aimed at helping vulnerable people is making headway in easing the plight of the homeless and those living with learning disabilities.

The Surviving Winter campaign, run by the Norfolk Community Foundation and backed by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, has raised £121,639 to tackle fuel poverty and isolation for those who struggle during the colder months.

The foundation has distributed more than £58,000 worth of grants to organisations and charitable groups that provide help to vulnerable people who face particular hardship and are at risk of crisis over the winter.

This can be seen in action in King’s Lynn where the help provided by the night shelter has been catapulted by the Surviving Winter appeal.

The winter night shelter at the former Purfleet Trust building in St Ann’s Fort has been able to provide respite to rough sleepers since November.

It is open seven nights a week until March, accommodating around 20 rough sleepers per night as well as seeing to any other needs they may have.

They also provide specialist support by helping individuals partake in safer, healthier and more independent lifestyles.

The funding from the Surviving Winter campaign is also being used to help 50 adults with learning disabilities from across Norfolk through an organisation called Opening Doors.

Through interactive workshops individuals will identify the things they may struggle with during the winter months and work to identify where they can get help and support to help them cope.

Funding has also enabled the Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre Charitable Trust in Gorleston to run Souper Winter, which provides support to 30 people by offering advice, companionship, a hot meal and drink and the opportunity to receive warm clothes through a clothes swap for six weeks.

To donate, visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/news-events/launch-of-the-surviving-winter-appeal or call the Norfolk Community Foundation on 01603 623958.

