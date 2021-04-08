How you feel about lockdown easing: Results of our April 12 survey

Video

Published: 5:30 AM April 8, 2021

Almost half of people who took part in our lockdown easing survey are nervous about more of society reopening.

As the clock ticks towards the next stop on our roadmap out of lockdown, people are preparing for a step towards normality, with the reopening of pubs, shops and outdoor attractions.

We asked people across Norfolk how they feel and how they plan to celebrate another round of lockdown restrictions lifting. Almost 600 people responded to our survey.

Here is how April 12 will look like for our readers.

How do you feel about things opening up?

30pc of people are excited about easing - but ahead of the reopening, 46pc of our readers are nervous. 23pc are not worried either way.

Boris Johnson has said he is "optimistic" he will be able to set out plans for a "cautious" easing of lockdown restrictions.

Do you feel it is time to reopen, or would you rather delay a little longer?

Despite this being the third lockdown, 36pc of people still feel we could delay the reopening a little longer. While the majority of responses, 64pc, believe it is time for the country to reopen.

What have you got planned for the reopening?

With the lifting comes the reopening of pub gardens, non-essential retail, outdoor attractions and the ability to book UK self-catering holidays.

Of all the places people can begin to visit again, the most likely to see the majority of people is outdoor attractions, with 31pc of people saying they will be visiting one.

Only 10pc of people have booked a meal out at a restaurant for their first week of freedom, while just over 1pc have seen their favourite places booked up. 70pc of people say they will not be visiting a pub garden next Monday, while only 20pc are making their way back to the bars on April 12.

26pc of people say they will be visiting retail on the day, while 16pc are undecided on a trip to the shops. 20pc have booked themselves a holiday and a further 8pc looking to book one.

What is the first place you'll be visiting after the next set of restrictions are lifted?

From the 447 respondents, there was a range of answers to this, but the one place that dominated was the hairdressers and barbers. It seems like the region is desperate for a wash and cut, since not being able to sit in the chair since December, with 76 people saying this will be their first stop.

However, the second most common answer was nowhere with 52 people saying they will only go out when they have a plan.

Next on the list was the pub, with 46 people saying this will be their first trip out.

What are you most excited about?

Once again there were a variety of answers for this, but the one that featured the most was seeing family again. After Christmas easing allowed us to see as many of our nearest and dearest, people have gone almost four months without seeing them. Next on the list was seeing friends, finally, it was haircuts that was the third most exciting event people are looking forward to.

What is your biggest concern?

There were a number of concerns, with the most common feature being the actions of other people. From ignoring the rules to letting their guard down, everyone is concerned about the actions of others as we open up the country again.

Do you think the reopening will lead to a rise in cases?

Unsurprisingly, ahead of the reopening, the majority of people expect to see a rise in cases. With 70pc of people believing that we will see a rise in cases after April 12. This is the first time we have reopened since the big vaccine push, so we will have to wait and see what happens over the coming weeks.