Passenger satisfaction on region's trains on the rise but delays remain a problem, figures reveal

Great Northern scored the lowest for overall passenger satisfaction in the National Rail Passenger Survey. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Passenger satisfaction on the region's trains is improving but delays are still a problem, survey figures show.

Around 80pc of Greater Anglia passengers surveyed were satisifed with the service. Picture: Neil Perry Around 80pc of Greater Anglia passengers surveyed were satisifed with the service. Picture: Neil Perry

According to transport watchdog Transport Focus, train operators are "rebuilding passenger trust" in the railway after its latest National Rail Passenger Survey showed overall satisfaction is on the rise.

Of the 1,572 Greater Anglia passengers surveyed between February and April this year, 80pc said they were satisfied with the service, which is an increase of 4pc compared to a year ago.

Similar numbers were found with the 1,204 people surveyed on East Midlands Trains, which averaged at 86pc,

Percentages varied between 60pc and 90pc on punctuality, cleanliness and frequency of trains across the two train operators for commuters, business passengers and those who travelled for leisure.

West Norfolk councillor Colin Sampson. Picture: Matthew Usher West Norfolk councillor Colin Sampson. Picture: Matthew Usher

However, Great Northern - which runs the Fen Line service between King's Lynn and London - is at the bottom of the pile with overall passenger satisfaction at 77pc.

Of the 614 people surveyed, only 3pc of Great Northern business passengers and 15pc of commuters said they were satisfied with how delays were dealt with.

Govia Thameslink (GTR), which operates Great Northern services, said passenger satisfaction has bounced back after services recovered from the summer of train chaos caused by timetable changes last year.

It welcomed the figures which showed punctuality on GTR - which also runs Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express services - was at its highest level for seven years.

GTR chief executive Patrick Verwer said: "However, we know there is always more we can do, particularly on reliability for our Great Northern customers, and we are working hard to make further improvements."

West Norfolk councillor Colin Sampson, who was chairman of the Fen Line Users Association for 14 years and a member for 27 years, said Great Northern services has improved slightly but communication with passengers needed to improve considerably.

"There are still issues with their response to a problem that don't get spread to those who need to know about it, either very well or very quickly," he said. "These are problems that interrupt a passenger's journey and cause delays."