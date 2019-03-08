Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Passenger satisfaction on region's trains on the rise but delays remain a problem, figures reveal

PUBLISHED: 16:01 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 27 June 2019

Great Northern scored the lowest for overall passenger satisfaction in the National Rail Passenger Survey. Picture: Ian Burt

Great Northern scored the lowest for overall passenger satisfaction in the National Rail Passenger Survey. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Passenger satisfaction on the region's trains is improving but delays are still a problem, survey figures show.

Around 80pc of Greater Anglia passengers surveyed were satisifed with the service. Picture: Neil PerryAround 80pc of Greater Anglia passengers surveyed were satisifed with the service. Picture: Neil Perry

According to transport watchdog Transport Focus, train operators are "rebuilding passenger trust" in the railway after its latest National Rail Passenger Survey showed overall satisfaction is on the rise.

Of the 1,572 Greater Anglia passengers surveyed between February and April this year, 80pc said they were satisfied with the service, which is an increase of 4pc compared to a year ago.

Similar numbers were found with the 1,204 people surveyed on East Midlands Trains, which averaged at 86pc,

Percentages varied between 60pc and 90pc on punctuality, cleanliness and frequency of trains across the two train operators for commuters, business passengers and those who travelled for leisure.

West Norfolk councillor Colin Sampson. Picture: Matthew UsherWest Norfolk councillor Colin Sampson. Picture: Matthew Usher

You may also want to watch:

However, Great Northern - which runs the Fen Line service between King's Lynn and London - is at the bottom of the pile with overall passenger satisfaction at 77pc.

Of the 614 people surveyed, only 3pc of Great Northern business passengers and 15pc of commuters said they were satisfied with how delays were dealt with.

Govia Thameslink (GTR), which operates Great Northern services, said passenger satisfaction has bounced back after services recovered from the summer of train chaos caused by timetable changes last year.

It welcomed the figures which showed punctuality on GTR - which also runs Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express services - was at its highest level for seven years.

GTR chief executive Patrick Verwer said: "However, we know there is always more we can do, particularly on reliability for our Great Northern customers, and we are working hard to make further improvements."

West Norfolk councillor Colin Sampson, who was chairman of the Fen Line Users Association for 14 years and a member for 27 years, said Great Northern services has improved slightly but communication with passengers needed to improve considerably.

"There are still issues with their response to a problem that don't get spread to those who need to know about it, either very well or very quickly," he said. "These are problems that interrupt a passenger's journey and cause delays."

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Driven out by drunks: Chinese restaurant relocates because of “rude” behaviour

Wanfo Pavillion has relocated from Prince of Wales Road becuase of drunk customers. Inset (L-R) Wanfo Pavillion head chef B. Gao with owner Zhi Wang. Picture: Archant/Wanfo Pavillion

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Illegal immigrant worked as gardener in Norwich cannabis factory to clear £12k debt

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Fears of Aarons exit ease for City fans as United sign £50m right-back from Palace

Max Aarons enjoyed a superb breakthrough season at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists