SURVEY: Can Dereham cope with more housing?

Published: 11:21 AM February 19, 2021

With Breckland Council's recent decisions to approve almost 400 new homes in Dereham, we want to hear your views on the matter.

Earlier this week, Breckland Council made the decision to approve the building of 100 new homes on land east of Westfield Road in Toftwood.

The planning application was for a site at Westfield Road in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

It comes after their decision in 2020 to approve 216 new homes at Swanton Road, and slash the amount of affordable housing on the estate from 40pc to 25pc.

As part of this, the Eastern Daily Press and Dereham Times want to hear your views on if you think Dereham can cope with new houses.

We have created a survey, which covers everything from education, traffic, green space and shopping, that can be filled in anonymously below.

