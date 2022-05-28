Village to host knitted jubilee party - complete with woolly Frazzles
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will no doubt take all different shapes and sizes - but few will come complete with knitted Frazzles!
Members of the Surlingham community have assured fellow villagers that they are in no way pulling the wool over their eyes when it comes to their planned festivities.
When the Church of St Mary's and St Saviour's in the village toasts Her Majesty, it will do so with a knitted street party.
Around a dozen members of the village have come together to create a stunning spread for the event, consisting of scotch eggs, sandwiches, biscuits, cakes and doughnuts.
But anyone hoping to tuck into these treats may struggle - as while they were prepared with the same love and care as they would have been in the kitchen, instead they have been knitted from wool.
The project was the brainchild of 61-year-old villager Alexandra Evans, who came up with the idea while taking part in a Shakespearean production at Norwich's Stage Two theatre.
She said: "I do a bit of acting and was in a play called A Carnival of Errors in Norwich and knitted a few props for the show. They were so well received I got thinking about different ways of using them.
"So I decided to start making other types of food things and that's how I came up with the idea for the knitted street party and it grew from there."
After sending around a rallying cry she soon found other members of the village community were pitching in with contributions of their own, until they had a spread fit for a Queen.
The ambitious display has been around eight weeks in the making, with Mrs Evans including one of her own favourite treats in the spread: knitted Frazzles.
She said: "I chose to do them for no other reason than that they are my very favourite snack.
"It is such a lovely thing and I think people will really enjoy seeing normal, every day things in a slightly less normal way."
The knitted street party will be on display in the Surlingham Church across the jubilee weekend, from Friday, June 3 until Sunday, June 5.
