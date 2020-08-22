Search

Lockdown ‘fear and boredom’ sparks surge in substance misuse

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 August 2020

The Matthew Project has reported a 60pc surge in new referrals for drug abuse support since lockdown. File photo depicting heroin use. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

The Matthew Project has reported a 60pc surge in new referrals for drug abuse support since lockdown. File photo depicting heroin use. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

New referrals due to substance misuse have increased by 60pc since the start of lockdown at a charity in the region.

There are 2,721 people currently in treatment for addiction at The Matthew Project after the drug and alcohol charity saw a surge in the number of new referrals during the pandemic.

Sarah King, fundraising and events officer, said: “The feelings of isolation, fear, boredom and uncertainty that lockdown has presented, coupled with inability to access usual support networks, have made it a very difficult time for vulnerable people struggling with addiction.”

The charity, which has been running for 36 years, added 704 of those currently seeking treatment for addiction had children.

They are also working with 153 young people across Norfolk who have parents or carers who are struggling with addiction.

On average, the charity supports more than 1,600 people affected by alcohol or drug abuse every year.

Miss King said: “The downturn of people struggling with addiction has in turn led to an increase in the numbers of children we are supporting who are impacted by the substance misuse of others.”

They include a 14-year-old boy who lost his mum in June due to substance-related issues.

He will do a memorial walk at Wicken Fen National Trust to raise money for The Matthew Project on Tuesday.

Ms King said: “When the message came in about this young person’s venture, I knew we had to get involved. Fourteen years old, grieving the loss of his mum due to substance-related issues, yet wanting to raise funds for charity in her memory – that takes bravery and strength which needs to be acknowledged.

“I may never meet this person face to face but as a mum of three teenage boys myself, I have nothing but admiration for what he’s doing.

“We at The Matthew Project are very grateful for this opportunity to share his story and wish him every success for the future.”

To donate visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/memorialwalkforabetterfuture

For more information on The Matthew Project visit www.matthewproject.org

