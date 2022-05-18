Billingford Windmill restored to former glory after five year project

Billingford Mill, near Diss, with sail and shutters. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A project to restore one of Norfolk's most historic windmills to its former glory has finally come to completion following five years of work.

Billingford Windmill, near Diss, was the last mill in the county to be operated commercially by wind power.

A mill was first recorded on the site in 1797 but the structure was blown down in 1859.

A year later it was rebuilt and became a large source of flour production in the area.

Picture showing the cap back on the building. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The Grade II* listed building is located close to the A143 in the centre of Billingford Common.

A five-storey tower mill with a boat shaped cap, it is a familiar landmark in the Waveney Valley for commuters and visitors.

In February 2017, its cap and stocks were removed by millwright Tim Whitling and his team for restoration.

They found the windmill was in need of further repairs costing £70,000 after discovering damaged brickwork in its tower.

Conservation builders R & J Hogg Ltd were appointed to carry out extensive repairs to the tower and work began by lifting the wooden curb and iron track that sits on the top of the tower and on which the cap rotates.

Suffolk-based millwright Tim Whiting who was overseeing the cap being placed back on top of Billingford Mill, near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Simon Parkin

Further inspection revealed more than half the iron track sections were cracked and needed to be renewed, and new castings were later made and the track refitted.

The curb was lowered and the remaining brickwork completed, and the renovated cap was returned to the mill in May 2019.

Its stocks and sails were hoisted back onto the mill in September 2020 and work to fit a half set of shutters has recently been completed.

A crane was used to lift the renovated cap back into place on top of Billingford Mill, near Diss. It had been removed for renovation in 2017. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Simon Parkin

Picture from 2019 showing the crane being prepared to lift the renovated cap on top of Billingford Mill, near Diss. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A crane gently lowers the renovated cap into place on top of Billingford Mill, near Diss, in 2019. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Billingford Windmill is owned by Norfolk County Council and maintained by the Norfolk Windmills Trust.

The restoration project was developed with the involvement of the Friends of Billingford Windmill, which is chaired by local landowner Sir Rupert Mann.

Councillor Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk Windmills Trust, thanked the Friends of Billingford Windmill and local volunteers that helped raise funds for the restoration of the mill, as well as grant providers and donors for making the project possible.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sponsors and supporters of the project celebrated the completion of work on Wednesday, May 18 at an event which included the unveiling of a supporters’ plaque.