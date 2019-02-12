Search

Support expressed for stock car driver in hospital after falling ill

PUBLISHED: 14:30 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 25 February 2019

Support has been expressed for stock car driver Mat Newson who is in hospital. Picture: Archant

Support has been expressed for stock car driver Mat Newson who is in hospital. Picture: Archant

Archant

Messages of support have been expressed for a well known stock car driver from north Norfolk who fell ill over the weekend.

Mathew Newson, a BriSCA formula one stock car driver, from Aylsham, was taken ill at a BriSCA Fight Night event on Saturday and a post on Facebook by the The British Stock Car Drivers Association (BSCDA) earlier today said he is in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital.

The post read: “As reported over the weekend, BSCDA committee member Mathew Newson is currently in hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

“Mat’s parents, Rob (Bugsie) and Anita are overwhelmed by the concern, support and well wishes from everyone.

“Please can we ask people to refrain from contacting the family whilst they go through this stressful and worrying time.

“We will keep you updated when more information is available.

“Thank you for your understanding at this time.”

In a tweet, the BSCDA also said: “We will keep you updated but sure you will join the BSCDA in sending Mat our best wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.”

Trackstar Racing also said on Twitter: “All of us at Trackstar are very sorry to learn BriSCA F1 Superstar #16 Mat Newson is in poor health.

“Best wishes to him and his family at this time, fingers and everything crossed for a quick recovery.”

