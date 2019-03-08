‘Overwhelming support’ for village pub to be reopened

Over 100 people attended a meeting in South Creake, near Fakenham, to show support for the Plume of Feathers pub being listed as an asset of community value and for it to reopen. Picture: Bob Freakley Archant

Dozens of people have backed a campaign for a closed village pub to be protected and reopened for the community.

A meeting is set to be held to call for The Plume of Feathers in South Creake to be protected. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP A meeting is set to be held to call for The Plume of Feathers in South Creake to be protected. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The Plume of Feathers in South Creake, near Fakenham, has been closed since June last year.

A meeting at South Creake Memorial Hall, which was funded and managed by South Creake Community Events, on Friday, April 12 saw the launch of a petition calling for the pub to be listed as an asset of community value.

More than 100 local residents turned up to offer their support, with many who were unable to attend also saying they would sign the petition.

Since the pub closed, several residents have expressed concerns over its appearance, with one describing it as looking like “something from a war zone”.

Sara Freakley, chairman of South Creake Parish Council, spoke at the meeting and said she was delighted with the response from the community.

After the meeting, she said: “There was overwhelming support to have the pub reopened.

“We were staggered by how many people turned up. There was a really positive vibe about it.

“It was so encouraging, the community support was fantastic. We just wanted to demonstrate that there is a need for a community asset like that and we would value it.”

The petition will be sent to West Norfolk Council.

The Plume of Feathers is owned by Star Pubs and Bars, which is still currently looking for a licensee for it to reopen.

A spokesperson said: “We remain fully committed to reopening The Plume of Feathers, creating an outstanding pub serving great food and drink that the whole community can enjoy.

“We know with the backing of the community we can achieve this and as such we support their efforts to get the pub listed as an asset of community value because we believe it is.

“We are also keen to invest in the pub’s future to ensure it remains sustainable long term and have been running a recruitment campaign to find a licensee for the Plume of Feathers to work with us on a refurbishment.

“We are pleased to say we have had a number of enquiries, including some from the local community itself, which we are progressing.”