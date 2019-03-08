Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Overwhelming support’ for village pub to be reopened

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 13 April 2019

Over 100 people attended a meeting in South Creake, near Fakenham, to show support for the Plume of Feathers pub being listed as an asset of community value and for it to reopen. Picture: Bob Freakley

Over 100 people attended a meeting in South Creake, near Fakenham, to show support for the Plume of Feathers pub being listed as an asset of community value and for it to reopen. Picture: Bob Freakley

Archant

Dozens of people have backed a campaign for a closed village pub to be protected and reopened for the community.

A meeting is set to be held to call for The Plume of Feathers in South Creake to be protected. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPA meeting is set to be held to call for The Plume of Feathers in South Creake to be protected. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The Plume of Feathers in South Creake, near Fakenham, has been closed since June last year.

A meeting at South Creake Memorial Hall, which was funded and managed by South Creake Community Events, on Friday, April 12 saw the launch of a petition calling for the pub to be listed as an asset of community value.

More than 100 local residents turned up to offer their support, with many who were unable to attend also saying they would sign the petition.

Since the pub closed, several residents have expressed concerns over its appearance, with one describing it as looking like “something from a war zone”.

Sara Freakley, chairman of South Creake Parish Council, spoke at the meeting and said she was delighted with the response from the community.

After the meeting, she said: “There was overwhelming support to have the pub reopened.

“We were staggered by how many people turned up. There was a really positive vibe about it.

“It was so encouraging, the community support was fantastic. We just wanted to demonstrate that there is a need for a community asset like that and we would value it.”

The petition will be sent to West Norfolk Council.

The Plume of Feathers is owned by Star Pubs and Bars, which is still currently looking for a licensee for it to reopen.

A spokesperson said: “We remain fully committed to reopening The Plume of Feathers, creating an outstanding pub serving great food and drink that the whole community can enjoy.

“We know with the backing of the community we can achieve this and as such we support their efforts to get the pub listed as an asset of community value because we believe it is.

“We are also keen to invest in the pub’s future to ensure it remains sustainable long term and have been running a recruitment campaign to find a licensee for the Plume of Feathers to work with us on a refurbishment.

“We are pleased to say we have had a number of enquiries, including some from the local community itself, which we are progressing.”

Most Read

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Luxury hotel firm owes £880,000 including thousands to staff after collapse

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Firefighters called to blaze on Prince of Wales Road

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Paddy’s Pointers: Six to set the scene for Norwich City’s Wigan Championship duel

Ben Godfrey's incredible strike equalised for Norwich City but Reading salvaged a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Road blocked and two taken to hospital after flat fire

Crews at a fire in Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom Chapman

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Luxury hotel firm owes £880,000 including thousands to staff after collapse

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists