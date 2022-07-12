Supermoon to be 'easy to spot' over Norfolk this week

Stargazers in Norfolk are in for a treat this week, with a supermoon set to be "easy to spot" over the county on Wednesday.

The Super Buck Moon will be highly visible throughout the evening, with the best time to spot it in the east of England coming at about 10pm.

This moon gets its name from male deer, which shed and regrow their antlers at this time of year.

Anna Ross, a planetarium astronomer at Royal Museums Greenwich, in south-east London, said the moon would be visible in almost all of the country as long as the night is clear of clouds.

She added that the supermoon was the result of a full moon occurring when it is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

She said: "As long as the night is clear of clouds it will be easy to spot whether you are in a light-polluted city or a dark area of countryside.

"As a supermoon means that the moon is a little closer to us, it will appear slightly bigger in the sky."