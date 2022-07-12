News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Supermoon to be 'easy to spot' over Norfolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:43 AM July 12, 2022
The supermoon rises above King's Lynn Minster. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A supermoon will be visible on Wednesday.

Stargazers in Norfolk are in for a treat this week, with a supermoon set to be "easy to spot" over the county on Wednesday.

The Super Buck Moon will be highly visible throughout the evening, with the best time to spot it in the east of England coming at about 10pm.

This moon gets its name from male deer, which shed and regrow their antlers at this time of year.

Anna Ross, a planetarium astronomer at Royal Museums Greenwich, in south-east London, said the moon would be visible in almost all of the country as long as the night is clear of clouds.

She added that the supermoon was the result of a full moon occurring when it is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

She said: "As long as the night is clear of clouds it will be easy to spot whether you are in a light-polluted city or a dark area of countryside.

"As a supermoon means that the moon is a little closer to us, it will appear slightly bigger in the sky."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Music | Special Report

Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?

Joel Adams

person
Preparing to dance the night away at the last night of the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Norwich.Pictur

Gallery

A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jessie Buckley and Graham Cole have both recently moved to Norfolk. 

5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon