Incredible photos of rare strawberry supermoon captured above East Anglia

The strawberry moon was also captured over Brandon Road in Thetford - Credit: Neil James Media

Did you see the orange-hued supermoon shining over East Anglia this week?

June's strawberry supermoon, which peaked on June 14, was the closest and biggest the moon will be all year.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the earth - Credit: Alex Rudiger

Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee, when the moon is closest to the earth, and a full moon.

They can appear about 7pc bigger and 15pc brighter than normal full moons.

A close-up shot of the strawberry supermoon over Ipswich - Credit: Alex Rudiger

June's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon.

As one of the first full moons of summer, it gets its name from the ripening of fruit.

