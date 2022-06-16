News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Incredible photos of rare strawberry supermoon captured above East Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:53 AM June 16, 2022
xxx_supermoon_thetford_jun22

The strawberry moon was also captured over Brandon Road in Thetford - Credit: Neil James Media

Did you see the orange-hued supermoon shining over East Anglia this week?

June's strawberry supermoon, which peaked on June 14, was the closest and biggest the moon will be all year.

xxx_01_supermoon_ipswich_jun22

A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the earth - Credit: Alex Rudiger

Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee, when the moon is closest to the earth, and a full moon.

They can appear about 7pc bigger and 15pc brighter than normal full moons.

xxx_03_supermoon_ipswich_jun22

A close-up shot of the strawberry supermoon over Ipswich - Credit: Alex Rudiger

June's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon. 

As one of the first full moons of summer, it gets its name from the ripening of fruit.

Did you get a photo of the supermoon? Send your pictures to grace.piercy@archant.co.uk.

Skygazing
Norfolk
Suffolk
Hertford News

