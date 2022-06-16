Incredible photos of rare strawberry supermoon captured above East Anglia
Published: 10:53 AM June 16, 2022
- Credit: Neil James Media
Did you see the orange-hued supermoon shining over East Anglia this week?
June's strawberry supermoon, which peaked on June 14, was the closest and biggest the moon will be all year.
Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee, when the moon is closest to the earth, and a full moon.
They can appear about 7pc bigger and 15pc brighter than normal full moons.
June's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon.
As one of the first full moons of summer, it gets its name from the ripening of fruit.
Did you get a photo of the supermoon? Send your pictures to grace.piercy@archant.co.uk.