Supermarket donating food to charities to cut waste

The Oaks Friendship Group in Bowthorpe, Norwich, which benefits from theTesco Community Food Connection scheme which donates food to groups and charities to reduce food waste. Picture: Supplied by Tesco Supplied by Tesco

A supermarket giant is donating food to charities and community groups in a bid to reduce waste.

Tesco has run the Community Food Connection since 2018 which has helped provide more than 80 million meals to more than 7,000 charities and community groups.

One of the groups which has benefitted from the food waste project is The Oaks Friendship Group based in Bowthorpe Church on Bowthorpe Hall Road on the edge of Norwich.

The group combats loneliness and isolation among vulnerable people, offering a safe environment for individuals to socialise.

It uses the food donations to make lunches for its members to take home as well as a weekly lunch buffet.

Lois Wiltshire, The Oaks Friendship Group leader, said: "Unfortunately some of our members live alone and are no longer able to cook for themselves."

To sign up to the food waste scheme visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go