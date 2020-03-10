Superheroes turn out in force for brave boy fighting brain cancer
An all-star team of superheroes put in an appearance at a north Norfolk supermarket to show their support for a youngster battling a rare form of childhood cancer.
The group welcomed shoppers to Tesco, Sheringham, as part of an appeal to build a bedroom and wet room extension at the East Runton home of six-year-old Benny Pitcher.
Benny was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour a year ago after falling ill while on holiday with his three siblings and parents, Kevin and Julie.
Townsfolk at Cromer and Sheringham have since helped raise thousands for the youngster, with friends and supporters organising events ranging from a fishing competition, to a football match featuring former Norwich City stars Darren Eadie and Mike Milligan.
The fundraiser at Tesco also featured a tombola run by 12-year-old pals Evie Price and Phoebe Kenny, who raised more than £150, with Sheringham-based ice-cream man Bill Henderson parking his van in the store car park and donating a percentage of his profits to Benny's appeal.
Sheringham Tesco store manager Leon Egmore swapped his usual shirt and tie for a padded superman suit complete with bright red cape, while five-year-old 'Supergirl' Evie Howell-Todd helped with bucket collections.
Around 25 friends, family and supporters took turns a treadmill and a pair of static cycles set up in the store foyer, with staff members donning superhero outfits ranging from Spiderman, to Catwoman, and Benny also putting in an appearance dressed as the Incredible Hulk.
The event, which followed a sponsored treadmill and cycle held at Morrisons, Cromer, for Benny last month, was the idea of Mr Pitcher's childhood friend Martin Watts, who has been the driving force behind the £40,000 appeal.
Future fundraising schemes include a fishing match and auction at Weybourne beach on March 28, a music event at the Brickmakers, Norwich, on April 11, and a wrestling match at Sheringham on March 29, while, on April 19, Mr Pitcher and 14 friends will be running the Brighton Marathon.
'The support we have had has just been incredible,' Mr Watts said. 'Everyone seems to want to do whatever they can to help the family out, and because Kev has always been such a kind and supportive person in the past, I think that is now coming back to him.'