Superheroes turn out in force for brave boy fighting brain cancer

PUBLISHED: 15:42 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 10 March 2020

Tesco Sheringham manager Leon Egmore and five-year-old Evie Howell-Todd ready for action at a superhero event held to raise funds for local youngster Benny Pitcher. Photo: KAREN bETHELL

Tesco Sheringham manager Leon Egmore and five-year-old Evie Howell-Todd ready for action at a superhero event held to raise funds for local youngster Benny Pitcher. Photo: KAREN bETHELL

An all-star team of superheroes put in an appearance at a north Norfolk supermarket to show their support for a youngster battling a rare form of childhood cancer.

Martin Watts and Tesco Sheringham manager Leon Egmore take a turn on the static cycles at a superhero event held at the Cromer Road store to raise funds for local youngster Benny Pitcher. Photo: KAREN bETHELLMartin Watts and Tesco Sheringham manager Leon Egmore take a turn on the static cycles at a superhero event held at the Cromer Road store to raise funds for local youngster Benny Pitcher. Photo: KAREN bETHELL

The group welcomed shoppers to Tesco, Sheringham, as part of an appeal to build a bedroom and wet room extension at the East Runton home of six-year-old Benny Pitcher.

Benny was diagnosed with  an inoperable brain tumour a  year ago after falling ill while  on holiday with his three  siblings and parents, Kevin and Julie.

Supergirl Evie Pitcher takes a break from bucket collecting duties to enjoy an ice cream served up by Bill Henderson. Photo: SuppliedSupergirl Evie Pitcher takes a break from bucket collecting duties to enjoy an ice cream served up by Bill Henderson. Photo: Supplied

Townsfolk at Cromer and Sheringham have since helped raise thousands for the youngster, with friends and supporters organising events ranging from a fishing competition, to a football match featuring former Norwich City stars Darren Eadie and Mike Milligan.

The fundraiser at Tesco also featured a tombola run by  12-year-old pals Evie Price  and Phoebe Kenny, who raised more than £150, with Sheringham-based ice-cream man Bill Henderson parking his van in the store car park and donating a percentage of his profits to Benny's appeal.

Superhero Benny Pitcher in his Incredible Hulk costume, with dad Kevin. Photo: suppliedSuperhero Benny Pitcher in his Incredible Hulk costume, with dad Kevin. Photo: supplied

Sheringham Tesco store manager Leon Egmore swapped his usual shirt and tie for a padded superman suit complete with bright red cape, while five-year-old 'Supergirl' Evie Howell-Todd helped with bucket collections.

Around 25 friends, family and supporters took turns a treadmill and a pair of static cycles set up in the store foyer, with staff members donning superhero outfits ranging from Spiderman, to Catwoman, and Benny also putting in an appearance dressed as the Incredible Hulk.

Volunteers in action on the static bikes at a superhero event held at Tesco Sheringham in aid of local youngster Benny Pitcher. Photo: suppliedVolunteers in action on the static bikes at a superhero event held at Tesco Sheringham in aid of local youngster Benny Pitcher. Photo: supplied

The event, which followed a sponsored treadmill and cycle held at Morrisons, Cromer, for Benny last month, was the idea of Mr Pitcher's childhood friend Martin Watts, who has been the driving force behind the £40,000 appeal.

Future fundraising schemes include a fishing match and auction at Weybourne beach on March 28, a music event at the Brickmakers, Norwich, on April 11, and a wrestling match at Sheringham on March 29, while, on April 19, Mr Pitcher and 14 friends will be running the Brighton Marathon.

Kevin Pitcher in action on the static cycle at a superhero-themed event held at Tesco Sheringham to raise funds for his son Benny, who has an inoperable brain tumour. Photo: suppliedKevin Pitcher in action on the static cycle at a superhero-themed event held at Tesco Sheringham to raise funds for his son Benny, who has an inoperable brain tumour. Photo: supplied

'The support we have had has just been incredible,' Mr Watts said. 'Everyone seems to want to do whatever they can to help the family out, and because Kev has always been such a kind and supportive person in the past, I think that is now coming back to him.'

