Superhero school takes over Anglia Square as fancy dress event returns to city

Spiderman Oliver Betker, seven, ready for action at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norwich shopping area was transformed into a superhero training arena as aspiring Batmans and Black Widows got the chance to don their capes and fly.

Mini Spiderman Oliver Betker, seven, meets Spiderman at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mini Spiderman Oliver Betker, seven, meets Spiderman at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Anglia Square Super Saturday event made a triumphant return to the city on Saturday, August 31, as hordes of hopeful heroes took on new secret identities.

The event was bigger and better than ever before with families enjoying activities at the Square from 11am to 3pm, with an Autism Hour from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Children enjoyed the event's creation station, where they got the chance to create their own superhero capes, badges and masks.

And attendees learned how to use their superpowers, as they met idols Iron Man, Spider Man and Black Widow, who taught them to use super ropes on the bouncy castle, before gaining super school graduation certificates.

Alex Silvia, five, has his picture taken with Iron man, Spiderman, and Batman at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Alex Silvia, five, has his picture taken with Iron man, Spiderman, and Batman at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All the money raised from donations will be given to the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind.

Spiderman makes friends with five-months-old Sophie Correia at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Spiderman makes friends with five-months-old Sophie Correia at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spiderman, Batman and Iron Man at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Spiderman, Batman and Iron Man at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ella Beane, three, with her new friends, Iron Man and Batman, at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ella Beane, three, with her new friends, Iron Man and Batman, at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ella Beane, three, with her new friends, Iron Man and Batman, at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ella Beane, three, with her new friends, Iron Man and Batman, at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mini Spiderman Oliver Betker, seven, gets help from Spiderman creating a superhero cape at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mini Spiderman Oliver Betker, seven, gets help from Spiderman creating a superhero cape at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Batman meets, from left, Maureen Soer, Jean Bryant and Karen Wood, as they watched the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Batman meets, from left, Maureen Soer, Jean Bryant and Karen Wood, as they watched the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spiderman, Batman and Iron Man at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Spiderman, Batman and Iron Man at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spiderman gives his help at the creating table at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. From left, Jodie-Mae Hurren, eight; Kayden Snorton-Robinson, nine; and Jacy-Joe Brickley, two. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Spiderman gives his help at the creating table at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. From left, Jodie-Mae Hurren, eight; Kayden Snorton-Robinson, nine; and Jacy-Joe Brickley, two. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jacey-Joe Brickley, two, makes a mask at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jacey-Joe Brickley, two, makes a mask at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jodie-Mae Hurren, eight, gets help from Batman to make a cape at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jodie-Mae Hurren, eight, gets help from Batman to make a cape at the Super Saturday Superheroes event at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

