‘Her bravery inspired us all’ - fundraiser in memory of Sophie Taylor

A dance school is sticking their tongues out to cancer in memory of Sophie Taylor.

The Sprowston five-year-old passed away on January 18 after a resilient fight against an aggressive form of cancer, one year after she was diagnosed.

Sophie got her diagnosis of osteosarcoma one year ago and her family remained relentlessly positive to help her through her journey and fight every step of the way.

Tragically, shortly after the anniversary of her diagnosis and as the family felt remission was going well, they were told the cancer had spread to her lungs and it was too late to intervene.

Now, Avian Dance School is hosting a fundraiser to help Sophie’s family ensure her name lives forever and no other child has to endure what their daughter has.

It will include a special performance from Sophie’s big sister, Evie.

Principals Harriet Wigger and Lauren Stearman said: “Sophie has touched the hearts of everyone in her local community and beyond. Furthermore, not only her, but the strength and bravery of her family has inspired us all.

“We want to do what we can to keep Sophie’s memory and story alive so would love to see as many faces as possible at the event.

“We aim to have a day to come and celebrate life, enjoy time with your family and donate to a very special cause.”

Money raised at the event will go towards Super Strong Sophie’s Sparkle, a fundraiser set up by her family.

It is hoped the money can go towards a project which “enables Sophie to be remembered forever and at the same time will support children that find themselves in similar positions to her”.

To donate, visit bit.ly/2HmqVoG

The event will be held at Sprowston High School on March 23 from 1pm to 4pm.

Entry costs £2 for adults and £1 for children. Children under three go free.

Spaces for stalls remain, with a minimum donation of £10.

The school is also looking for raffle prizes, and businesses who can donate will be advertised at the event.

Any questions, to book a stall or to offer a prize to the raffle, message Avian Dance School on Facebook, or by email at aviandanceschool@outlook.com or you can call Harriet on 07584304521.