Super blood moon to be visible over Norfolk

Published: 10:04 AM May 20, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM May 20, 2021

Budding astronomers will be turning their heads to the sky as a super blood moon is set to be visible next week.

The super blood moon will appear on May 26, and is expected to be brighter than usual with a red hue.

It will be the month's second full moon after 2021's previous one appeared in cloudy skies during April.

May’s supermoon will be 157 km closer than April, so clear skies permitting, revellers should get an even better look, with 11.32pm set to be its brightest time.

The term supermoon is used to describe any moon within 90pc of its closest point to Earth.

You may also want to watch:

Nasa’s website states: "It occurs within hours of the closest perigee of the year, making the moon appear about 7pc larger than average."

It will also be accompanied by a lunar eclipse, however this will only be visible from some parts of the western Americas according to NASA.











