Clean-up operation gets underway at Sundown Festival

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:42 AM September 7, 2021    Updated: 11:52 AM September 7, 2021
Members of the clean up team at the Norfolk Showground after piles of litter were left at Sundown Festival. 

- Credit: Supplied

The clean-up operation is underway at the Norfolk Showground to clear piles of rubbish and discarded tents left after Sundown.

The last revellers left the campsite at midday on Monday and after a weekend of partying there was a carpet of cans and carrier bags left behind.

For 2021, a £5 refundable litter bond was introduced, which was given back to festival-goers if they filled up a bin bag. 

While this filled up two industrial-sized skips, the organisers admit more needs to be done. 

Two industrial-sized skips were filled with rubbish at Sundown Festival as part of its litter bond incentive. 

- Credit: Supplied

A spokesman for Sundown said: "Although this is a positive first step in working with our audience to change campsite behaviours, we and our festival-goers have a lot more work to do."

The larger items are due to be cleared by Friday, with a fine pick of small pieces of letter to be completed at the weekend. 

Local charity Mandalay Wellbeing is also collecting suitable discarded tents to donate to vulnerable individuals. 

