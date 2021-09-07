Video
Clean-up operation gets underway at Sundown Festival
- Credit: Supplied
The clean-up operation is underway at the Norfolk Showground to clear piles of rubbish and discarded tents left after Sundown.
The last revellers left the campsite at midday on Monday and after a weekend of partying there was a carpet of cans and carrier bags left behind.
For 2021, a £5 refundable litter bond was introduced, which was given back to festival-goers if they filled up a bin bag.
While this filled up two industrial-sized skips, the organisers admit more needs to be done.
A spokesman for Sundown said: "Although this is a positive first step in working with our audience to change campsite behaviours, we and our festival-goers have a lot more work to do."
The larger items are due to be cleared by Friday, with a fine pick of small pieces of letter to be completed at the weekend.
Local charity Mandalay Wellbeing is also collecting suitable discarded tents to donate to vulnerable individuals.
