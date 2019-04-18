The Sunday Times names closed venue as a Norwich highlight

The Owl Sanctuary used to be on Timber Hill, but has now closed. Picture: D Faulkner Archant

The recently revealed Sunday Times list for best places to live in the UK seems to be out of date.

Last weekend (Sunday April, 14) The Sunday Times published its complete Best Places to Live 2019 list, which included a write up of the city of Norwich - one of three places in Norfolk, along with Aylsham and Blakeney, to make the prestigious feature.

While it probably came as no surprise to locals to find their 'fine city' on the list as a great place to live, they may have been bewildered to see a now closed venue mentioned among the reasons for the listing.

Among other accolades, The Sunday Times said: “The music scene is particularly strong - the Owl Sanctuary has been saved from closure, and the Blueberry and Norwich Arts Centre are the top venues.”

Despite a campaign to save it, The Owl Sanctuary closed its doors for the final time last year to be replaced by Bermuda Bob's rum bar.

The Sunday Times did not wish to provide a comment but said it would amend the list online.