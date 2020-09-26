Sunday Sessions cancelled because of coronavirus

The Sunday Sessions 2020, due to take place in Earlham Park on May 24 has been cancelled because of coronavirus. Photo: Lee Blanchflower Archant

Sunday Sessions, which was due to take place in Earlham Park over the May Bank Holiday Weekend, has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sunday Sessions Norwich 2020 has been cancelled. Photo: Lee Blanchflower Sunday Sessions Norwich 2020 has been cancelled. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

The event, which was due to be held on Sunday May 24, is the last of three one-day music festivals which were due to take place in the park over the weekend to be either cancelled or postponed.

Friday Night Live, due to take place on May 22 has been cancelled until 2021, while Let’s Rock Norwich which had been planned for Saturday May 23 has been postponed and re-scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 26 2020.

UK Live, which organises the festivals, said: “We want to provide our audience with some clarity during this period of unprecedented uncertainty, while prioritising their health and wellbeing. Therefore, it is with great sadness that we have to report that Sunday Sessions, Norwich will now be cancelled.

“Don’t fear though, the outdoor music event will be back next year with a new and exciting line-up.

“We were so looking forward to Sunday Sessions this year and absolutely gutted to have to move it to 2021, but it’s something we absolutely must do as the health and safety of our audience must come first.

“We wish all of you well through the difficult days ahead and sincerely hope to see you in 2021.

“By then we will all deserve a great day out.”READ MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

The company said following the cancellation ticket holders would be offered a face value refund or the opportunity to transfer their ticket to any of UK Live’s 2021 shows.

Customers are expected to receive and an email explaining their options later.

You may also want to watch:

UK Live added: “UK Live is independently run and owned and we have been humbled to see how the independent festival and event industry are pulling together.

“Please carry on supporting the events you love so they can continue to bring you such joy and great music for years to come.”

The event is the latest in a number of large public events to be cancelled because of coronavirus, among them the Norfolk Show, which has been cancelled for only the second time in its peacetime history.