Search

Advanced search

Sunday Sessions cancelled because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 May 2020

The Sunday Sessions 2020, due to take place in Earlham Park on May 24 has been cancelled because of coronavirus. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

The Sunday Sessions 2020, due to take place in Earlham Park on May 24 has been cancelled because of coronavirus. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

Sunday Sessions, which was due to take place in Earlham Park over the May Bank Holiday Weekend, has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Sunday Sessions Norwich 2020 has been cancelled. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerSunday Sessions Norwich 2020 has been cancelled. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

The event, which was due to be held on Sunday May 24, is the last of three one-day music festivals which were due to take place in the park over the weekend to be either cancelled or postponed.

Friday Night Live, due to take place on May 22 has been cancelled until 2021, while Let’s Rock Norwich which had been planned for Saturday May 23 has been postponed and re-scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 26 2020.

UK Live, which organises the festivals, said: “We want to provide our audience with some clarity during this period of unprecedented uncertainty, while prioritising their health and wellbeing. Therefore, it is with great sadness that we have to report that Sunday Sessions, Norwich will now be cancelled.

“Don’t fear though, the outdoor music event will be back next year with a new and exciting line-up.

“We were so looking forward to Sunday Sessions this year and absolutely gutted to have to move it to 2021, but it’s something we absolutely must do as the health and safety of our audience must come first.

“We wish all of you well through the difficult days ahead and sincerely hope to see you in 2021.

“By then we will all deserve a great day out.”READ MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

The company said following the cancellation ticket holders would be offered a face value refund or the opportunity to transfer their ticket to any of UK Live’s 2021 shows.

Customers are expected to receive and an email explaining their options later.

You may also want to watch:

UK Live added: “UK Live is independently run and owned and we have been humbled to see how the independent festival and event industry are pulling together.

“Please carry on supporting the events you love so they can continue to bring you such joy and great music for years to come.”

The event is the latest in a number of large public events to be cancelled because of coronavirus, among them the Norfolk Show, which has been cancelled for only the second time in its peacetime history.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

A £2,000 plot of land sells for staggering £42,000 at auction

The land which went for more than 20 times its guide price at auction. Pic: SUBMITTED

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

Windboats Marine has now gone into administration. Picture: Windboats Marine

Row as tractor squeezes by ambulance tending to boy with suspected coronavirus

The tractor with large attachment squeezing by parked vehicles in The Street, Syderstone. Picture: Steve Kidd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Nurse terrified of heights plans skydive to raise money for colleagues

Isabelle Brown, from Gorleston, is planning to do a skydive to raise money for her colleagues at the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Isabelle Brown

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24