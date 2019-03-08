Organisers hail success of Old Buckenham Airshow despite poor weather

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

The Norfolk Day spirit shone through at the Old Buckenham Airshow despite the flying displays being badly hit by poor weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Rain and cloud meant fewer planes than planned took to the skies on both days.

Organiser Matt Wilkins said: "We've seen the most unusual and unforecast weather we've ever had at the airshow."

Mr Wilkins added: "Given the weather conditions I think it went fantastically. We've had a collaboration with the EDP for a long time and Norfolk Day has been fantastic for us."

Saturday's display began shortly after 2pm with flying instructor Nigel Wilson taking to the sky in his Russian YAK52 after a family of swans were cleared off the runway. Mr Wilson was followed by Nigel Burkett, who wooed the crowd with an acrobatic display in his Extra 300.

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Mr Wilkins said the B17 Sally B bomber was the highlight of Saturday's show, the plane is the only one of its kind still in operation in Europe and serves as a flying memorial to 17,000 US airmen.

You may also want to watch:

Hopes were high that there would be a full display yesterday, but the weather was much worse than the forecast and just four planes took to the sky - the YAK52, Extra 300, Staggerwing and T6 planes.

The event doesn't just focus on military aircraft, with the East Anglian Air Ambulance in attendance to raise funds and awareness of their work.

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Carol Watkinson, a volunteer at the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "British people aren't deterred by the weather, they've still been coming over and contributing which is nice."

On the ground was a busy show with masses of classic cars, military displays, stands, stalls and activities.

One of the show's ground based displays is the 453 Bomb Group exhibition which as an indoor exhibition saw a great number of visitors during rainy spells.

Needa Datson, a volunteer at the exhibition, said: "The museum gives people the opportunity to walk through and look at the displays and see what people dealt with in world war two."

The airshow was one of the biggest events on Norfolk Day.