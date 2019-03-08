Can you spot anyone you know in our Race for Life photos?
PUBLISHED: 13:54 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 12 May 2019
Archant
It was a brighter day for the thousands of runners taking part in Race for Life events in Norwich on Sunday.
Roughly 5,000 of all ages have taken part in events at the Norfolk Showground, in Costessey, over the weekend.
On Saturday, chilly conditions and grey skies failed to deter those getting stuck into the Pretty Muddy Kids, five kilometre and 10 kilometre races.
But on Sunday it was a much brighter outlook, with blue skies and sunshine for the fundraisers tackling the Race for Life runs.
Traditionally an event for women, this year marked the first time that men around the country could join in the fun.
Danielle Glavin, from Cancer Research UK, which organised the events, said the weekend became a family affair as husbands, sons, brothers and male friends joined their loved ones around the course.
"It's the first year that men have been taking part so we've had a lot of family groups," she said. "It's been a really nice family atmosphere here. We've had a lot of men wearing pink and tutus, we've had dogs in tutus - the whole family."
And while Saturday might have delivered somewhat dreary weather, Sunday was a different picture, with blue skies and sunshine as runners set off in the morning.
"It's been absolutely beautiful," she said, "we've been really lucky."
She said while it was too early to be certain, the events are expected to have raise roughly £340,000.
