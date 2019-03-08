Can you spot anyone you know in our Race for Life photos?

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Archant

It was a brighter day for the thousands of runners taking part in Race for Life events in Norwich on Sunday.

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Roughly 5,000 of all ages have taken part in events at the Norfolk Showground, in Costessey, over the weekend.

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

On Saturday, chilly conditions and grey skies failed to deter those getting stuck into the Pretty Muddy Kids, five kilometre and 10 kilometre races.

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

But on Sunday it was a much brighter outlook, with blue skies and sunshine for the fundraisers tackling the Race for Life runs.

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Traditionally an event for women, this year marked the first time that men around the country could join in the fun.

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Danielle Glavin, from Cancer Research UK, which organised the events, said the weekend became a family affair as husbands, sons, brothers and male friends joined their loved ones around the course.

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

"It's the first year that men have been taking part so we've had a lot of family groups," she said. "It's been a really nice family atmosphere here. We've had a lot of men wearing pink and tutus, we've had dogs in tutus - the whole family."

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

And while Saturday might have delivered somewhat dreary weather, Sunday was a different picture, with blue skies and sunshine as runners set off in the morning.

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

"It's been absolutely beautiful," she said, "we've been really lucky."

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

She said while it was too early to be certain, the events are expected to have raise roughly £340,000.

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life 2019, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

