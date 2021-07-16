'You can't go to Greece, so why not come to Lowestoft?'
Hopes are high across the region for a weekend of busy beaches and sunny smiles, after the weather finally got its act together.
Lowestoft beach was full of holidaymakers and locals soaking up the rays as the mercury reached 20C along the coast on Friday, with temperatures expected to peak at 22C on Sunday.
Those figures could be topped by numbers as high as 25C inland.
Charmaine Llewellyn, manager of Claremont Pier, said: "It's going well when the sun's out.
"We opened the terrace a few weeks ago and then immediately got bad weather, which wasn't the best.
"I'm expecting the weekend to be very busy," Miss Llewellyn, 30, continued.
"It's supposed to be even better weather, and we're expecting the whole pier to be busy.
"We hope everyone will make the most of it.
"We've been getting a lot of really positive feedback from locals and we hope - now the weather is picking up again - to have a wonderful summer."
Originally from Streatham, South London, Cos Demou and Jessika West were holidaying in Beccles.
"We thought we would take advantage of the nice weather," Mr Demou said.
"We arrived on Monday, but today has the best weather, which is typical as we're leaving this afternoon."
Miss West said: "The sun was out this morning and so we just Googled for a nice beach and here we are. It's lovely.
"It's definitely the nicest one we've seen," Mr Demou said.
Also visiting Lowestoft on holiday were Jacqui and Stuart Cradick from Hertfordshire.
"The beginning of the week was okay, as we still got out and about.
"But today is beautiful."
John and Karmen Connelly, from Thetford, were having a day out at the seaside with their three children.
"What a fantastic beach this is.
"It's a little bit windy, but not too bad," Mr Connelly said.
"You can't go to Greece, can you? So why not come to Lowestoft?"
Jorin, 23, from Carlton Colville was also enjoying the weather with his two friends.
"I feel brilliant, yeah," Jorin said.
"I love it, the sun's out. It's nice to see everyone out enjoying themselves."