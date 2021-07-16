'You can't go to Greece, so why not come to Lowestoft?'

Published: 6:11 PM July 16, 2021

Sisters Presley, six, and two-year-old Isabella Eke from Carlton Colleville, enjoying the first day of the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Hopes are high across the region for a weekend of busy beaches and sunny smiles, after the weather finally got its act together.

People enjoying the first day of the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Lowestoft beach was full of holidaymakers and locals soaking up the rays as the mercury reached 20C along the coast on Friday, with temperatures expected to peak at 22C on Sunday.

Those figures could be topped by numbers as high as 25C inland.

Charmaine Llewellyn, manager of Claremont Pier, said: "It's going well when the sun's out.

"We opened the terrace a few weeks ago and then immediately got bad weather, which wasn't the best.

Charmaine Llewellyn, one of the owners of the Claremont Pier, happy with the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"I'm expecting the weekend to be very busy," Miss Llewellyn, 30, continued.

"It's supposed to be even better weather, and we're expecting the whole pier to be busy.

"We hope everyone will make the most of it.

"We've been getting a lot of really positive feedback from locals and we hope - now the weather is picking up again - to have a wonderful summer."

Jessika West and Cos Demou from south London, enjoying the first day of the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Originally from Streatham, South London, Cos Demou and Jessika West were holidaying in Beccles.

"We thought we would take advantage of the nice weather," Mr Demou said.

"We arrived on Monday, but today has the best weather, which is typical as we're leaving this afternoon."

Miss West said: "The sun was out this morning and so we just Googled for a nice beach and here we are. It's lovely.

"It's definitely the nicest one we've seen," Mr Demou said.

Stuart and Jaqui Cradick, enjoying the first day of the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Also visiting Lowestoft on holiday were Jacqui and Stuart Cradick from Hertfordshire.

"The beginning of the week was okay, as we still got out and about.

"But today is beautiful."

John and Carmen Connelly from Thetford enjoying the first day of the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

John and Karmen Connelly, from Thetford, were having a day out at the seaside with their three children.

"What a fantastic beach this is.

"It's a little bit windy, but not too bad," Mr Connelly said.

"You can't go to Greece, can you? So why not come to Lowestoft?"

Jacob Connelly, 12, and his siblings, five-year-old twins Eli and Maddie, enjoying the beach at Lowestoft on the first day of the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Jorin, 23, from Carlton Colville was also enjoying the weather with his two friends.

"I feel brilliant, yeah," Jorin said.

"I love it, the sun's out. It's nice to see everyone out enjoying themselves."

Maddie Connelly, five, enjoying the beach at Lowestoft on the first day of the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

