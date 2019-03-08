Summer fun day planned to support family of girl undergoing treatment for brain tumour

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:46 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 29 March 2019

A summer fun day is set to take place later this year to raise more funds for the family of a young girl undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Esmé Lambert with her parents Wendy and Aaron Lambert. Picture: Lambert FamilyEsmé Lambert with her parents Wendy and Aaron Lambert. Picture: Lambert Family

Esmé Lambert, 2, from Swaffham, was diagnosed with a rare form of malignant brain tumour called an Ependymoma and is currently receiving chemotherapy.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her dad Aaron take time off work so he can be there for his daughter and Esmé’s Mega Fun Day has been arranged this summer to raise more money for the cause.

Hils Genn, from Swaffham, is organising the day, which will take place at Swaffham Rugby Club on Sunday, August 18, with the help of her partner and some friends.

She said: “Myself and my partner Becky and our friends Ami Shaw and Leona Clarke, along with others, have been thinking of fundraising ideas from when I first found out.

“It’s the least we can do to help the family and this will be perfect in the summer.

“I’ve been touched by her story because as a mother myself I couldn’t think of anything worse. Esmé is a true inspiration to us all, she is so brave and such a happy little girl.

“She is going through so much but Esmé is super and takes it all in her stride. I’m proud and privileged to know such a wonderful brave strong family.

“We hope lots of people will come and make a day of it.”

The day itself will include live music, stalls, classic cars, children’s entertainment and much more.

All the money raised will go to the Lambert family and updates will be provided on the fundraising for Esmé Facebook page.

Dionne Tooke, from Watton, is also supporting the cause and has decided to bake cakes to sell to businesses and other local people.

She said: “You just feel compelled to do something to help. I thought, what can I do?

“I do a lot of volunteer baking anyway so I thought that is what I’ll do. I started contacting local businesses and have had a really great response.

“If everyone does something then it all adds up.”

Mrs Tooke is currently due to make around 500 cupcakes and will hold a small bake sale at her home on Friday, April 12.

To donate to the fundraising page, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/help-little-esme.

