Summer events in King's Lynn could get go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:04 PM June 30, 2021   
Action from Saturday at the Hanseatic Ski F1 and F2 Race on the River Ouse in King's Lynn.

The Hanseatic Watersports Festival could return to King's Lynn if the further lifting of Covid restrictions is confirmed on July 19 - Credit: Ian Burt

Summer events could be back on the cards in King's Lynn.

Plans have been drawn up for West Norfolk council-organised events including the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports, Folk in the Town, the Mini Meet, Mods and Rockers, the Classic Car Day, and Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR). 

And it's all systems go if lockdown is lifted, as is hoped on July 19.

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn.

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Graham Middleton, deputy council leader and cabinet member for business development said: "The town centre in King's Lynn has really suffered through the pandemic. Along with some physical improvement works in the High Street which should complete in the next few weeks, we want to put in place a programme of activities that will encourage families to come into town, to support their local retailers and hospitality businesses.

"We have a few events already pencilled in, but can't really confirm anything until we know for certain that things will open up on July 19.  We do need to be ready to go if that happens, so we are getting the stage ready and tentatively making arrangements.  We hope that the events can go ahead as we understand how important it is for people to come together to socialise, to spend time with friends and to enjoy some to the activities they enjoyed pre-Covid."

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn.

The Grand East Anglia Run could be returning to King;s Lynn this year - Credit: Matthew Usher

The council is also asking any local businesses who provide food and drink to get in touch, as each event will be supported with various catering concessions.  This could be people who are already trading in town and could extend their offering to the Tuesday Market Place, or existing mobile providers, that will complement the event.

Mr Middleton added: "We want to add to the variety available and ensure that the town feels attractive and vibrant.  In this way we hope that visitors who may have only come for the event, will want to return again and again to enjoy what the town has to offer."

Anyone wishing to provide a concession should email events@west-norfolk.gov.uk to register their interest, provide available weekend dates, and send a summary and images of what they offer. 


