Call for artists - major art exhibition planned for June looks to showcase a range of artworks at The Assembly House in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:58 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 19 February 2020

Anglia in Bloom judges meeting the Norwich in Bloom team and take a tour of Norwich. The Assembly House. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Anglia in Bloom judges meeting the Norwich in Bloom team and take a tour of Norwich. The Assembly House. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Artists are being encouraged to enter their work for a major art exhibition in Norwich which is being relaunched by charity The Assembly House Trust.

The arts charity is bringing back its popular Summer Open in June after a hiatus and is looking for entries - work has to have been produced between February 14 2019 and February 14 2020.

There is no submission fee or theme for the exhibition, which is open to artists aged 16 and over and will be displayed at The Assembly House from June 4 to 10 from 11am to 5pm.

Visual arts specialist for the Trust, Henry Jackson Newcomb, explained that around 50 works would be chosen for exhibition by a panel including Gilly Fox, curator at Hayward Gallery Touring and Caroline Fisher, trustee for The Assembly House Trust and director of Caroline Fisher Projects.

"I'm currently planning a new 24-month arts programme that we're aiming to launch in September which will include three themed projects alongside a wider engagement programme for people of all ages, providing workshops, screenings, talks, exhibitions, events and opportunities," said Henry.

"We are inviting painters, sculptors and printmakers to submit their work for consideration. This year's Summer Art Exhibition will be a great opportunity for artists to showcase their work and a chance to browse and buy wonderful pieces of unique art."

As a charity dedicated to the promotion of the arts, the decision has been made not to take a commission on sales, but rather to encourage artists who sell their work at the show to make a voluntary donation of up to 20 per cent to further the arts objectives and work of The Trust.

Only work sent via email to ah.summeropen@gmail.com with a submission form and images will be considered for the show. Each artist can submit up to three works for the Summer Open 2020, all mediums are welcome.

Visit www.assemblyhousetrust.org.uk/summer-open-2020-1 for full terms and conditions and sign up to the mailing list to be the first to hear about future opportunities at www.bit.ly/trustmailinglist.

The deadline for entries is March 6 2020.

