Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tasty sugar-free Sulá sweets to be given away with copies of the Eastern Daily Press

PUBLISHED: 15:35 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 15 January 2019

Sweet treat: Simply buy a copy of your favourite local paper and we will hand over a free sample pack of delicious Sulá Strawberry & Cream sugar-free sweets completely free of charge. Picture: Sula

Sweet treat: Simply buy a copy of your favourite local paper and we will hand over a free sample pack of delicious Sulá Strawberry & Cream sugar-free sweets completely free of charge. Picture: Sula

Archant

People trying to cut back on sugar this January will still be able to enjoy a sweet treat with their copy of the Eastern Daily Press this weekend.

On Saturday, a free sample pack of Sulá sugar-free sweets will be included with copies of the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News sold from in Norwich city centre.

Free from artificial flavours and preservatives, Sulá sweets are low-calorie, vegetarian friendly, a good choice for diabetics and come in a range of flavours including butterscotch, rhubarb and custard, strawberry and cream, liquorice and cola.

To claim a free sample simply buy a £1 event bag which includes a copy of the EDP, Evening News, a bottle of water and crisps and staff will hand over a free sample pack of delicious Sulá Strawberry & Cream sugar-free sweets completely free of charge.

The stand will be located in Gentleman’s Walk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Body pulled from river confirmed as missing man

Balys Zemaitis, who is missing, from Thetford. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists