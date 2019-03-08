City lap dancing club bids to offer extra hour of drinking to customers

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant. Archant

A lap dancing club in Norwich is bidding to extend its opening hours to allow visitors to drink for an extra hour on Sunday mornings.

Currently, Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road opens at 9pm on Saturday nights and continues to serve until 4am on Sunday mornings.

However the club, which is one of three licensed sexual entertainment venues (SEV) on the road, has applied to Norwich City Council to extend this until 5am, providing an extra hour of serving.

If the bid is approved, it would allow to club to remain open until 6.30am on Sunday, although it would finish serving alcohol before this time.

The bid comes after the city council awarded another of the SEVs, Lace, a new licence, despite just months earlier beginning to explore capping the number of venues in the city.

With a public consultation into the council’s policy now closed, its licensing committee will decide in due course whether to set a cap and at what number to set it.