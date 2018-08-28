Search

‘Our commitment is clear for young carers in our school’: Joy at special recognition

PUBLISHED: 08:39 31 January 2019

Staff and young carers at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy were all smiles after they were honoured with the Suffolk Young Carers Bronze Award. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Archant

A school was celebrating a “really important and symbolic day” after achieving a special award.

Staff and young carers at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy were all smiles after they were honoured with the Suffolk Young Carers Bronze Award.

Mrs Terri Freeman, deputy headteacher at the academy in St Margarets Road, Lowestoft and Ms Parker, family support worker have worked closely with Katie Meadows, adviser for Suffolk Young Carers, since September 2018, to identify and recognise young carers who attend the school and put things in place to support their mental health and well-being as well as giving them a safe space to talk things through.

Year 6 pupil Alfie said: “I like the heart cookies that we get at lunch club and all the activities we get to experience.”

Year 4 pupil Jack added: “I now have friends that understand me!”.

Iain Owens, Headteacher, said: “We are an inclusive and supportive school, who recognise that children have different experiences and that they require different types of help and support.

“Children should not feel disadvantaged and our commitment is clear for young carers in our school, in our community and local area.”

The school is now well on its way to securing Silver accreditation and Mrs Freeman and Ms Parker said that they would not stop until they achieved Gold – with every hope that Northfield becomes nationally recognised over the next two years.

