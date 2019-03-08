'I feel like a new woman' - Slimmer sheds 13 stone and drops 10 dress sizes

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World Archant

A 20-year-old woman "feels like a new person" since losing half her body weight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

Rebekah Bowditch, from Carlton Colville, has now lost 13st since joining her local Slimming World group in November 2017.

After making a number of diet swaps and enjoying a more active lifestyle, she has dropped from a dress size of 30/32 and a 62 inch waist to a dress size of 12/14 and a 32 inch waist.

Miss Bowditch said: "I've been overweight all my life. I feel like a new woman since losing weight - in face, I look so different that people who I haven't seen for a while often can't believe I'm the same person.

"For me though, it's the change on the inside that's been the greatest. I'm happier, healthier and much more confident now.

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

"My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit, to not being able to do simple, everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

"Before I lost weight, I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself, I didn't feel like my smile was real, yet now I'm beaming."

Miss Bowditch has also been honoured with a 'Club 50' award, which recognises members who have lost half of their body weight.

She said: "Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I've ever done. I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there.

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

"I needn't have worried though, everyone there was so friendly, especially my consultant Tamsyn and I was so releived when I found out that my weight was confidential between me and her. I'd had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed.

"Since then I've made so many friends at the group and I honestly don't think I could have done it without their support each week.

"They helped me with recipes and tips and if I was ever struggling they were always there to build me up and remind me why I'd wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I'd come since first stepping through the doors, and it was so rewarding to support other members who needed a boost too."

The group meets every Saturday at 8.30am or 10.30am at the Carlton Colville Community Centre.

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

You may also want to watch:

"People think slimming means going hungry, eating nothing but salad or obsessively counting every calorie you eat, but it's not like that at all at Slimming World."