Search

Advanced search

'I feel like a new woman' - Slimmer sheds 13 stone and drops 10 dress sizes

PUBLISHED: 15:07 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 10 October 2019

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

Archant

A 20-year-old woman "feels like a new person" since losing half her body weight.

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming WorldRebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

Rebekah Bowditch, from Carlton Colville, has now lost 13st since joining her local Slimming World group in November 2017.

After making a number of diet swaps and enjoying a more active lifestyle, she has dropped from a dress size of 30/32 and a 62 inch waist to a dress size of 12/14 and a 32 inch waist.

Miss Bowditch said: "I've been overweight all my life. I feel like a new woman since losing weight - in face, I look so different that people who I haven't seen for a while often can't believe I'm the same person.

"For me though, it's the change on the inside that's been the greatest. I'm happier, healthier and much more confident now.

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming WorldRebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

"My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit, to not being able to do simple, everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

"Before I lost weight, I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself, I didn't feel like my smile was real, yet now I'm beaming."

Miss Bowditch has also been honoured with a 'Club 50' award, which recognises members who have lost half of their body weight.

She said: "Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I've ever done. I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there.

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming WorldRebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

"I needn't have worried though, everyone there was so friendly, especially my consultant Tamsyn and I was so releived when I found out that my weight was confidential between me and her. I'd had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed.

"Since then I've made so many friends at the group and I honestly don't think I could have done it without their support each week.

"They helped me with recipes and tips and if I was ever struggling they were always there to build me up and remind me why I'd wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I'd come since first stepping through the doors, and it was so rewarding to support other members who needed a boost too."

The group meets every Saturday at 8.30am or 10.30am at the Carlton Colville Community Centre.

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming WorldRebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

You may also want to watch:

"People think slimming means going hungry, eating nothing but salad or obsessively counting every calorie you eat, but it's not like that at all at Slimming World."

Most Read

Family’s anger after driver comes between 20 year old’s funeral convoy

Harry Greenwood's family, from Lowestoft have hit out following a funeral procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Police at scene of serious crash between car and tractor

Police were called to a crash in Gorleston on October 9. Picture: James Bass

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Family’s anger after driver comes between 20 year old’s funeral convoy

Harry Greenwood's family, from Lowestoft have hit out following a funeral procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

Uproar as damaged caravan is left strewn along picturesque footpath

Fakenham resident Richard Crook expressed his shock at finding the dumped caravan on the path from Hempton to Sculthorpe. Picture: Richard Crook/Archant

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Verdict over controversial plans for 110 homes and primary school delayed

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists