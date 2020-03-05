'I used to hide chocolate wrappers' - mum-of-three's dramatic weight loss transformation

A mother who used to hide chocolate wrappers and close the curtains to eat has said she wants to "shout from the rooftops" following her dramatic weight loss of almost six stone.

Marie Goldie, from Beccles, said she became "ashamed" of her weight after having her three children and years of unsuccessful yo-yo diets, which left her feeling "uncomfortable" at 15 and a half stone.

But nearly two years since she started her weight loss journey, at a local Slimming World group at in Worlingham, Mrs Goldie has lost nearly six stone and is about to launch her very own group.

The 39-year-old said: "After having my three children I realised I had no excuse to my continuing weight gain.

"I was overeating chocolate and hiding the wrappers under the rubbish in the bin, even closing the curtains if picking at the kid's leftovers so the neighbours couldn't see. It's all very silly but very real.

"I was ashamed of myself, I felt fat, uncomfortable and insignificant.

"So then I made the best decision of my life and plucked up the courage to go to my local Slimming World Group."

Now weighing 10 and half stone, the mother-of-three says her life has changed completely and she is now able to enjoy activities with her family without getting out of breath.

And with her new-found confidence Mrs Goldie wants to help others achieve their weight loss goals.

"When I started my Slimming World journey, I wore a snug dress size 18 but now I'm a very comfortable size 12," said Mrs Goldie

"Slimming world has definitely changed my eating habits and lifestyle for the better.

"This has also meant my husband has not only gained a slimmer wife, but he has lost not just pounds but six stone himself eating healthy filling meals.

"Now at my target weight I feel I just want to shout from the roof tops how great I feel, so I've made the decision to become a Slimming World consultant and be there for others."

Her new Slimming World group is set to launch on March 12 and will take place every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Gunton Baptist Church, Montgomery Avenue, in Lowestoft.

