Search

Advanced search

'I used to hide chocolate wrappers' - mum-of-three's dramatic weight loss transformation

PUBLISHED: 13:55 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 05 March 2020

Marie Golidie is set to become a Slimming World Consultant after losing nearly six stone. Photo: Marie Goldie

Marie Golidie is set to become a Slimming World Consultant after losing nearly six stone. Photo: Marie Goldie

Marie Goldie

A mother who used to hide chocolate wrappers and close the curtains to eat has said she wants to "shout from the rooftops" following her dramatic weight loss of almost six stone.

Marie Golidie is set to become a Slimming World Consultant after losing nearly six stone. Photo: Marie GoldieMarie Golidie is set to become a Slimming World Consultant after losing nearly six stone. Photo: Marie Goldie

Marie Goldie, from Beccles, said she became "ashamed" of her weight after having her three children and years of unsuccessful yo-yo diets, which left her feeling "uncomfortable" at 15 and a half stone.

But nearly two years since she started her weight loss journey, at a local Slimming World group at in Worlingham, Mrs Goldie has lost nearly six stone and is about to launch her very own group.

The 39-year-old said: "After having my three children I realised I had no excuse to my continuing weight gain.

"I was overeating chocolate and hiding the wrappers under the rubbish in the bin, even closing the curtains if picking at the kid's leftovers so the neighbours couldn't see. It's all very silly but very real.

Marie Golidie is set to become a Slimming World Consultant after losing nearly six stone. Photo: Marie GoldieMarie Golidie is set to become a Slimming World Consultant after losing nearly six stone. Photo: Marie Goldie

"I was ashamed of myself, I felt fat, uncomfortable and insignificant.

"So then I made the best decision of my life and plucked up the courage to go to my local Slimming World Group."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'I want to watch my kids grow up' - Man loses six stone in seven months

Now weighing 10 and half stone, the mother-of-three says her life has changed completely and she is now able to enjoy activities with her family without getting out of breath.

Marie Golidie is set to become a Slimming World Consultant after losing nearly six stone. Photo: Marie GoldieMarie Golidie is set to become a Slimming World Consultant after losing nearly six stone. Photo: Marie Goldie

And with her new-found confidence Mrs Goldie wants to help others achieve their weight loss goals.

"When I started my Slimming World journey, I wore a snug dress size 18 but now I'm a very comfortable size 12," said Mrs Goldie

"Slimming world has definitely changed my eating habits and lifestyle for the better.

"This has also meant my husband has not only gained a slimmer wife, but he has lost not just pounds but six stone himself eating healthy filling meals.

"Now at my target weight I feel I just want to shout from the roof tops how great I feel, so I've made the decision to become a Slimming World consultant and be there for others."

Her new Slimming World group is set to launch on March 12 and will take place every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Gunton Baptist Church, Montgomery Avenue, in Lowestoft.

MORE: Norfolk man ditches burgers and pizza and loses 7 stone

Most Read

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Delays for drivers after A47 crash

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant

‘No effect to Norwich flights’ after regional airline Flybe collapses

pic: Archant

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: Why Norfolk pair deserve success at Inter Counties Cross Country Championships

Norfolk athletes will be competing at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships this weekend. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Woman’s £3,000 housing benefit fraud

Caxton Road, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Do you have Tim Krul’s famous water bottle?

The predicted penalty shots written on Krul's water bottle during the Norwich City match against Tottenham. Picture: BBC

‘He is not exactly Brain of Britain’ - man kept £22,000 cocaine in McDonald’s bag in van

McDonald's logo. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Drink-driver caught on moped in Tesco car park after buying vodka

Gamble was caught over the drink drive limit at Tesco in Dereham Picture: Google
Drive 24