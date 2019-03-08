Search

'Don't be tempted by £50 Morrisons voucher giveaway' - Warning over scam offer

PUBLISHED: 11:02 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 11 November 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning people to not be “tempted to participate” in sharing a Morrisons giveaway post as it “is fraudulent.” Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Archant

Householders are being urged to be wary of a fraudulent Facebook post currently circulating as it is a scam.

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning people to not be "tempted to participate" in sharing a Morrisons giveaway post as it "is fraudulent."

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "A post claiming that everyone who shares a Morrisons giveaway post will be sent a £50 coupon is currently circulating on Facebook.

"It states that the coupon giveaway is in celebration of the retail giant's anniversary, and applies 'TODAY ONLY'.

"It features an image that supposedly depicts one of the free coupons.

"However, this post is fraudulent and has no connection to Morrisons.

"Nobody who participates will receive a coupon.

"If you see one of these giveaway posts, don't be tempted to participate.

"You have no chance of winning the promised prize, and you may risk your privacy and security by sharing your personal information with online scammers."

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

