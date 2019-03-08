'Don't be tempted by £50 Morrisons voucher giveaway' - Warning over scam offer

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning people to not be "tempted to participate" in sharing a Morrisons giveaway post as it "is fraudulent." Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook Archant

Householders are being urged to be wary of a fraudulent Facebook post currently circulating as it is a scam.

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning people to not be "tempted to participate" in sharing a Morrisons giveaway post as it "is fraudulent."

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "A post claiming that everyone who shares a Morrisons giveaway post will be sent a £50 coupon is currently circulating on Facebook.

"It states that the coupon giveaway is in celebration of the retail giant's anniversary, and applies 'TODAY ONLY'.

"It features an image that supposedly depicts one of the free coupons.

"However, this post is fraudulent and has no connection to Morrisons.

"Nobody who participates will receive a coupon.

"If you see one of these giveaway posts, don't be tempted to participate.

"You have no chance of winning the promised prize, and you may risk your privacy and security by sharing your personal information with online scammers."